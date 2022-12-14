Automotive Actuators Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 42.06 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 6.91% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Automotive Actuators Market ” By Motion (Linear, Rotatory), By Application (Engine, Body & Exterior, Interior), By Vehicle (On-Highway, Off-Highway), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Automotive Actuators Market size was valued at USD 24.57 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 42.06 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.91% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=30066

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Automotive Actuators Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Automotive Actuators Market Overview

Motion is controlled by actuators, which are mechanical or electromechanical devices. They transform any kind of energy into motion, mainly electrical energy. The effect is used in a variety of scientific and industrial applications, including microfluidic motors, valves, and nanopositioning in semiconductor fabrication. Another interesting actuator idea makes use of surface stress fluctuations brought on by charges.

This actuation approach calls for the employment of high-surface-area materials, such as those based on carbon nanotubes, which have been thoroughly studied for this application but may prove to be too expensive and too challenging to load in compression. Actuators can be categorised according to their mounting design, output torque, top speed, top extension, holding force, enclosure protection rating, and other factors. They are used in a variety of components, including motors, cylinders, rack and pinion systems, ball screws, and others.

To promote upcoming advances in the production of improved automotive actuators, conduct research and development. The Automotive Actuators Market experiences significant innovation thanks in large part to research and development. In the upcoming years, this significant element is anticipated to have an impact on the market for automotive actuators, which could lead to advancements in product offerings.

The project focuses on developing a sophisticated cylinder deactivation system, for which an electro-mechanical actuator would be constructed together with other required components, to increase engine energy efficiency. My knowledge and expertise in the design and control of electro-mechanical actuators would increase as a result of the project. Additionally, the proliferation of self-driving vehicles increases the demand for automotive actuators. Globally renowned automakers are embracing automated and self-driving technology to make driving easier and more advanced. Due to the widespread usage of automotive actuators and sensors in the creation of self-driving automated cars, it is anticipated that demand for automotive actuators will increase dramatically.

With prominent manufacturers promoting the use of automotive actuators in self-driving cars, the industry has a tonne of prospects as automation becomes more prevalent. Additionally, manufacturers' integration of numerous vehicle parts with electrically assisted features presents a chance for the market to expand.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Automotive Actuators Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Automotive Actuators Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Johnson Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nidec Motors & Actuators, Borgwarner Inc., Hitachi Automotive Systems, LTD., and Stoneridge Inc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Automotive Actuators Market into Motion, Application, Vehicle, and Geography.

Automotive Actuators Market, by Motion Linear Rotatory

Automotive Actuators Market, by Application Engine Body & Exterior Interior

Automotive Actuators Market, by Vehicle On-Highway Off-Highway

Automotive Actuators Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Electric Linear Actuator Market By Type (DC/AC Electric Linear Actuators) By Application (Industrial, Medical, Commercial), By Geography, And Forecast

Motion Control Market By End-Users (Aerospace And Defense, Automotive), By Component (Actuators And Mechanical Systems, Ac Drives), By Geography, And Forecast

High-Integrity Pressure Protection System Market By Product(Logic Solvers, Valves, Actuators and Field Initiators), By Application(Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Food & Beverages), By Geography, And Forecast

Smart Material Market By Product Type (Piezoelectric Materials, Electro-Rheostatic, Magneto-Rheostatic), By Application Type (Transducers, Actuators And Motors, Sensors), By End-Users Type (Industrial, Defense And Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer Electronic), By Geography, And Forecast

5 Best Automotive Actuator Companies converting energy into signals with ease

Visualize Automotive Actuators Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.