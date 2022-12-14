TruChoice Adds 3 RILA Carriers to Product Shelf

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruChoice Financial Group, LLC, one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, has again enhanced their Specialized Products Division (SPD), adding three registered index-linked annuity (RILA) carriers. The additions give TruChoice's financial professionals expanded product offerings with seven RILA carriers to choose from.

"RILAs are still the fastest-growing segment of the annuity space, allowing clients to determine the level of risk versus reward that they're comfortable with," said TruChoice Chief Distribution Officer Jim Maietta. "We're committed to staying at the forefront of this marketplace, and we're excited to almost double the number of RILA carriers we have available for our financial professionals. More options for them means more options for their clients as they put together their retirement strategies."

TruChoice's recently added RILA carriers are Athene, Global Atlantic Financial Group, and Lincoln Financial Group. They join TruChoice's existing RILA carriers, Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, Brighthouse Financial, CUNA Mutual Group, and MassMutual Ascend.

TruChoice's SPD exists to help qualified financial professionals and broker-dealer networks better navigate the ever-growing suite of RILAs. In addition to the dedicated wholesaling team of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)-registered, insurance-licensed professionals offering both RILA and long-term care insurance solutions from top industry carriers, financial professionals have access to innovative tools and resources, including a suite of consumer marketing platforms, multimedia sales tools, lead generation programs, and access to consultative marketing specialists. Recent enhancements to available support options include a redesigned website and a FINRA-reviewed animated consumer video that can help explain the benefits of RILAs to clients and prospects.

For more information on TruChoice's SPD, visit www.truchoicespecialized.com or email solutions@tcspecialized.com. To learn more about TruChoice, visit www.TruChoiceFinancial.com, or call 800.237.0263. TruChoice Financial can also be followed on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Financial professionals should follow the approval requirements of the carriers they represent and their broker-dealer and/or registered investment adviser, if applicable. Securities offered through The Leaders Group, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, 26 W. Dry Creek Circle, Suite 800, Littleton, CO 80120. 303.797.9080.

TruChoice Financial Group is not affiliated with The Leaders Group, Inc.

For registered representative or investment advisor representative use only.

Contact Information:

Chris Cowan

Sr. Communications/Production Specialist

mediarelations@truchoicefinancial.com

(678) 718-1951



