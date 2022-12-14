New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nanobots Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented by Type, By Application, By Region" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373103/?utm_source=GNW



The global nanobots market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the increasing usage of nanobots in the medical field across the world.



Nanobots are robots that carry out a very specific function.They are not only used for drug delivery but also are used for monitoring important body parameters such as blood glucose levels when inserted into the blood under the skin.



This in turn is expected to increase the demand for nanobots in the coming years.The growing adoption and number of personalized medicines is expected to create opportunities for the growth of global nanobots market.



In 2020, the number of personalized medicines available in the United States were around 286. Also, growing popularity of regenerative medicine will further open growth prospects for the growth of global nanobots market in the next few years.

Increasing Use of Nanobots in Drug Delivery

The growing use of nanobots in drug delivery applications is expected to support the market growth.Normally, drugs work through the entire body before they reach the disease affected area.



Nanobots help in targeted drug delivery to the precise location, making the drug more effective and reducing the chances of side effects.Nanobots used in drug delivery have walls that are just 5–10 atoms thick and the inner drug-filled cell is usually 50–100 nm wide.



When they detect signs of the disease, thin wires in their walls emit an electrical pulse which causes the walls to dissolve and the drug to be released. Using this method of drug delivery, the amount and time of drug release can be easily controlled by controlling the electric pulse.

Increasing Research & Developments

The growing research & developments in the field of nanotechnology and nanobots is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.Various academic & research institutions and biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies are researching and developing new nanobots that could address different needs of the nanobots market.



Additionally, research is being carried out to advance and improve the functioning of existing nanobots also.All this is leading to launch of clinical trials and is attracting a lot of fundings and investments, thereby creating new prospects of growth for global nanobots market.



For instance, in February 2021, Tescan-Orsay announced the launch of nanomanipulator for applications performed in Tescan scanning electron microscope and FIB-SEM instruments.

Market Segmentation

Global nanobots market can be segmented by type, by application, by region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into nanomanipulator, bio-nanorobotics, magnetically guided, bacteria-based, and others.



Based on application, the market can be segmented into Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical, Others.Regionally, North America dominated the market among Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.



Among the different countries, the United States dominated the global nanobots market on account of increasing research & development activities in the United States. It is projected that by the end of 2022, the United States would be generating a revenue of around USD8.11 billion from scientific research & development activities.



Market Players

Ginkgo Bioworks Inc., Imina Technologies S.A., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., EV Group, Zymergen Inc., Nanoics Imaging Limited, Synthace Limited, Toronto Nano Instrumentation Inc., Oxford Instruments plc, Bruker Corporation are some of the leading players operating in the Global Nanobots Market.



