Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented by Drug Class, By Formulation, By Indication, By Region

The global mouth ulcer treatment market expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of mouth ulcers among population worldwide.



Mouth ulcers are basically sores that are formed on the soft tissue in the mouth including lips, cheek, gums, tongue, etc.These sores are often painful.



Mouth ulcer can be caused due to various factors including consumption of food items containing higher amount of acids, deficiency of vitamins, among others.Sometimes, braces and poor fitted dentures can also cause mouth ulcers.



Besides, stress and anxiety can also contribute to mouth ulcers. Hence, all these factors are expected to increase the demand for mouth ulcer treatment in the coming years.

Growing Geriatric Population

The increasing geriatric population across the globe is expected to support the market growth.Susceptibility to different diseases including mouth ulcer increases with age on account of reducing immunity with aging.



This in turn is driving the growth of global mouth ulcer treatment market during the forecast period. According to United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, Number of Persons Aged 65 Years or Above in 2019 were around 702.9 million and this number is expected to increase to 1548.9 million by 2050.

New Product Launches

Major players operating in the global mouth ulcer treatment market are focusing on producing various innovative drugs with fewer side effects and fast healing action.This has made companies develop diverse medication options related to mouth ulcers, such as pastes, antibiotic mouthwashes, creams, and gels to prevent recurring ulcerations.



For instance, Oralixir Mouth Wash, Orajel Mouth Sore Gel, Clotrin mouth paint are advanced products available in the market for the treatment of oral ulcers.Additionally, various academic & research organizations across the globe are also focusing on development of new products related to mouth ulcers.



According to clinicaltrials.gov, around 97 clinical trials related to mouth ulcer treatment are in same phases of development. This in turn is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during forecast period.

Increasing Oral Problems

The changing lifestyle and eating patterns of population across the globe has significantly increased the prevalence of different oral problems including mouth ulcers.The presence of synthetic chemicals and higher concentration of acids in different food items lead to mouth ulcers, thereby driving the growth of global mouth ulcer treatment market.



Although different organizations across the globe are taking initiatives to create awareness related to oral health and hygiene, but the increase in consumption of nicotine-based products, smoking and tobacco is contributing to various oral problems including mouth ulcers. According to a report published by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, around 22.30% people consumed tobacco. Tobacco contributes to mouth ulcers thereby driving the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global mouth ulcer treatment market can be segmented by drug class, by formulation, by indication, by region.Based on drug class, the market can be categorized into antimicrobial, antihistamine, analgesics & corticosteroids, and others.



Based on formulation, the market can be differentiated into mouthwash, lozenges, ointment, spray, and gel.Based on indication, the market can be categorized into aphthous stomatitis, oral lichen planus, and others.



Regionally, North America region dominated the global mouth ulcer treatment market in 2021 among Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa region. While United States, dominated the market among different across the globe on account of the growing prevalence of different oral problems.

Market Players

3M Company, GlaxoSmithKline, plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Colgate Palmolive Company, Blistex Inc, Church & Dwight Co, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Patterson Dental Supply Inc., Pfizer Inc., Prince Care Pharma Private Limited are some of the leading players operating in the global mouth ulcer treatment market.



