Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 14 December 2022 at 17:40 EET

Uponor changes the publication date of its half-year financial report 2023



Uponor Corporation has changed the publication date of its Half-Year Financial Report for 2023 from the previously announced date of 26 July 2023. The report will be published already on 20 July 2023 at approximately 9:00 am EEST.

Uponor in brief

Uponor is one of the leading international providers of solutions that move water for buildings and infrastructure. The company is rethinking water for future generations with its safe drinking water delivery systems, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for innovation, Uponor is developing new technologies and systems that enrich people’s lives. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in more than 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com