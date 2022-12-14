Wine Country Cannabis Brand Garden Society Launches New THCV-Rich Kiwi Lime Sauvignon Blanc Gummies

Cloverdale, CA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garden Society , a popular women-owned California Wine Country cannabis brand featuring craft edibles and sun grown pre-rolls, has introduced a new THCV-based flavor and effect to their lineup of full spectrum gummies inspired by Wine Country. Using proprietary, fast-acting technology, these delicious edibles feature a special sour coating to complement the delightful flavors of kiwi, lime, and crisp sauvignon blanc and will provide the desired effect in around 15 minutes.

Garden Society’s gummies are all gluten free, come in packs of 2 or 20, and are available today in dispensaries across California. The new THCV gummies are comprised of a blend of THCV and THC with a slight degree of variability given its pure ingredient of full spectrum, full flower.

They join Garden Society’s three additional flavors: Tart Cherry Pinot Noir , Peach Prosecco , and Sparkling Strawberry Rosé. Each has a varying blend of THC + CBD that provides the desired effect, from relaxing to uplifting.

THCV is Growing in Popularity for All the Right Reasons

“While THCV is a lesser-known cannabinoid and frequently eclipsed by its more familiar siblings THC and CBD, with the release of our new THCV gummies, we’re hoping to shine a light on all its goodness,” said Karli Warner, co-founder and CMO for Garden Society. “Our THCV rosettes have been a fast favorite, and we expect our new edibles to be the same. These refreshingly tart Kiwi Lime Sauvignon Blanc gummies are meant to leave you feeling joy-filled and in the moment, even on your most hectic days.”

Cannabis is a complex plant that contains over 540 chemical substances and over 100 known cannabinoids. Tetrahydrocannabivarin, or THCV as it's more commonly known, was first discovered in 1973 and is just one of these complex substances unique to the plant. While THC is the most famous of these cannabinoids, some strains such as our new THCV gummies contain a higher proportion of THCV.

Studies have shown that THCV “decreases appetite, increases satiety, and up-regulates energy metabolism,” which means that THCV could not only help you pass on the second helping of holiday leftovers, it might also assist your body in burning up the calories more efficiently.

Added Warner: “Occasionally we’ll hear from customers who haven’t used cannabis in a while or are hesitant to try it again because of an experience that was less than positive. While we offer products with higher levels of CBD and lower levels of THC in our Calm & Focus products, studies have shown that THCV can be useful when it comes to reducing anxiety and decreasing stress without the risk of paranoia.”

Garden Society developed its rapid-effect technology in-house. Using Founder and CEO Erin Gore’s background in chemical and biological engineering, she led the manufacturing team to create a highly-absorbable full spectrum extract using nanotechnology . Unlike a traditional edible that processes through one’s liver, the cannabis extract in these gummies transfers through the blood barrier in your mouth creating a rapid onset.

Dedicated to creating a new perspective on cannabis, Garden Society’s customers enjoy premium cannabis with an expected experience. The new Wine Country Gummies offer customers the same trusted Garden Society experience delivered by their cannabis-infused chocolates and pre-roll Rosettes, available in both full-flower cannabis and hash -infused.

About Garden Society

Founded in 2016, women-owned Garden Society is a craft cannabis company based in Sonoma County, California. Inspired by the surrounding wine country, Garden Society strives for exceedingly great products, made with uncompromising quality that turn down the daily chaos and turn up the joy. Garden Society’s effect-based, full spectrum edibles and sun-grown pre-roll Rosettes connect responsible farming, sustainable ingredients, and strain-specific cannabis for the discerning “canna-confident” consumer.