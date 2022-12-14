Konica Minolta Launches AccurioShine 3600 + iFoil One

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, today announced the launch of its newest inkjet spot UV printer. The AccurioShine 3600 with iFoil One option is powered by MGI’s innovative varnish technology with Konica Minolta’s reliability.



In the printing industry, quality, speed and value are the three most important factors in the success of a business. Konica Minolta’s AccurioShine 3600 allows printers to meet the demanding needs of today’s printing requirements. The device enables in-house spot UV varnishing, from prototyping to full production, without the need for screens, plates or dies. The AccurioShine 3600 utilizes ground-breaking technology for adding 2D and 3D multiple coating and dimensional texture effects in a single pass.

“As a leader of digital transformation in the print and embellishment industry, Konica Minolta continues its laser focus on providing print service providers with innovative products that will help grow their businesses,” said Bill Troxil, President, Industrial Print and Production Print Business, Konica Minolta. “The AccurioShine 3600 is a unique solution that offers printers a range of high-impact finishing effects, providing significant opportunities to open additional markets, drive revenues and increase profitability.”

The fully digital AccurioShine 3600 features industry-leading artificial intelligence registration technology and an eco-friendly LED curing system, all at an impressively compact size. Digital spot UV coating adds an extra dimension to any project, helping printouts stand out from the crowd. With a maximum supported paper size of 14.3” x 29.5”, the machine is perfect for enhancing commonly used printouts such as business cards, greeting cards, photo book covers and even packaging, creating an impactful and unique print experience for clients.

With the combination of the new iFoil One inline hot foil stamping module and the VDP Barcode Camera System, the AccurioShine 3600 also supports Embossed Variable Data Foiling (VDF), adding more impact to tickets, personalized packages and labels, invitations and one-to-one marketing. The device also allows printers a range of high-impact finishing effects never seen before – such as personalized embossed foil - while raising profit margins.

“Embellishment helps brands connect with their customers in a way that makes them feel special, and with increasing need for on-demand short run printing and post-press processes, the AccurioShine 3600 answers the call for cost-effective, impactful, short run embellishments in day-to-day print jobs,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “We are proud to release our first Konica Minolta-branded MGI device, integrating MGI's innovative technology with Konica Minolta's quality stability to offer printers the best product in the market for business growth."

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s AccurioShine 3600 here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 15 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) , and Instagram!

