Leading TechBio Investment Firm ARTIS Ventures Announces 2022 Class of Healthcare and Life Sciences Fellows

San Francisco , Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARTIS Ventures , a leading venture firm pioneering investments in the TechBio space, today announced its newest class of AV Fellows. The 2022 fellows include 13 leading PhD, MD, and postdoc candidates who will work closely with the core AV team supporting all aspects of the investment process, from due diligence and deal sourcing to portfolio support.

“At ARTIS, we partner with companies where we believe we can do our part to help them advance healthcare and biology beyond just financial support,” said Vasudev Bailey, PhD, senior partner at ARTIS Ventures. “One of the ways we add that additional value is through our AV Fellows program that brings together a group of incredibly bright and talented PhDs and MDs to our network. Our previous Fellows have continued to add tremendous value, and this new 2022 class is poised to be just as beneficial to both ARTIS and our portfolio companies.”

The year-long program includes a diverse group of 13 fellows from across the world, chosen from hundreds of applicants currently enrolled in a PhD or MD program (or postdoc/residency) with a diverse range of expertise spanning protein design, neuro-engineering, drug discovery, synthetic biology, cell therapies, and more.

Meet the 2022 AV Fellows

In addition to the Fellows program, ARTIS’ Pioneers program brings together distinguished executives from the world of healthcare across pharma, biology, academia, regulatory and more to accelerate and incubate life-changing ideas in healthcare. The Pioneers include experienced biopharma and life science executives with a diverse range of backgrounds, specialties, and points of view that guide both ARTIS and its portfolio companies as they work to make an impact on healthcare around the world.



“The breadth of experience that our Pioneers and Fellows bring to the ARTIS family is immeasurable,” said Stuart Peterson, managing partner of ARTIS. “Every great idea needs an even greater team and ecosystem of support to bring the vision to fruition. Our growing network of up-and-coming Fellows and deeply experienced Pioneers continues to give our portfolio companies a significant competitive advantage.”

Founded in 2001, ARTIS Ventures partners with entrepreneurs who are driven to positively impact their world through disruptive technological and scientific innovation, focusing on the intersection of computer science and life science, a convergence ARTIS calls TechBio.

For more information about ARTIS Ventures, its team, and its portfolio, visit https://www.av.co .