5G Substrate Materials Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

This can be ascribed to the growing investments toward the adoption and deployment of 5G communication across the globe.



Globally, China and United States are significantly ahead of other nations in their 5G rollout, with a combined 652 cities, with 356 cities in China and 296 cities in United States respectively.Besides, growing need to develop high performance advanced materials enabling the roll out of 5G technologies is expected to support the market growth in the coming years.



Furthermore, surge in the number of internet users worldwide and edge computing devices is expected to foster the growth of global 5G substrate materials market. In 2021, the number of internet users worldwide was 4.9 billion, up from 4.6 billion in 2020.

Growing Demand from Various End User Industries

The increasing demand for 5G substrate materials from various end user industries such as automotive radars, 5G base station antennas and smartphone antennas is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.Similarly, growing trend of miniaturization across electronic devices is further expected to support the market growth for 5G substrate materials.



Also, increasing demand for nanotechnology and high-end computing system is further expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Increasing Investments in Deployment of 5G Network

Various countries across the globe are making heavy investments in order to deploy and increase their 5G network.In the race of deploying 5G network, countries are pushing toward advanced 5G plans and building a more comprehensive core network of base stations and equipment.



Various countries such as China, United States, Philippines, South Korea, among others have made significant strides towards 5G deployment.As of April 2022, number of cities in which 5G is available in Philippines were 98 and that in South Korea were 85.



China is leading across the globe in terms of 5G deployment owing to the initiatives taken by the government and various players operating in the market.



Market Segmentation

Global 5G Substrate Materials Market can be segmented based on material, application and region.Based on material, market can be categorized into polytetrafluoroethylene, polyimide, liquid crystal polymer, and others.



Based on application, the market can be segmented into smartphones, base stations, and others.Regionally, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.



China holds a significant positioning in the 5G substrate materials market owing to the growing number of 5G base stations and the presence of various smartphone manufacturers such as Huawei and Apple.



Market players

Asahi Glass Company Inc, Dupont De Nemours Inc, Kaneka Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Avient Corporation, Taiwan Union Technology Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co.Ltd, Rogers Corporation, Kuraray Co.



Ltd., Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd are some of the key players operating in global 5G Substrate Materials Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global 5G Substrate Materials Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Global 5G Substrate Materials Market, By Material:

o Polytetrafluoroethylene

o Polyimide

o Liquid Crystal Polymer

o Others

• Global 5G Substrate Materials Market, By Application:

o Smartphones

o Base Station

o Others

• Global 5G Substrate Materials Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in Global 5G Substrate Materials Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

