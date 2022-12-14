Hiscox USA Selects ClarionDoor for Distribution of Crime Insurance Product

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClarionDoor , a Zywave company, and provider of ultramodern insurance product distribution solutions, is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with the leading small business insurer, Hiscox USA (Hiscox). With the expansion, ClarionDoor and Hiscox will partner to distribute the company’s crime insurance product to brokers through API technology.



ClarionDoor’s API technology enables brokers to access Hiscox crime and cyber quotations from multi-carrier platforms, in addition to Hiscox’s P3 portal. Now, Hiscox’s broker partners can bind quotes, cross-sell, and transact business on the system 24 hours a day, seven days a week, without waiting for underwriter availability. This expansion follows prior success distributing Hiscox’s CyberClear product, which launched on the platform in 2019.

“Underwriters are only human, so we can’t be available to service brokers 24 hours a day,” said Ed Sanchez, SVP and Head of Digital Operations and Solutions at Hiscox USA. “ClarionDoor’s technology provides brokers with immediate access to Hiscox quotes for Crime and CyberClear, as well as the ability to request to bind whenever they need to, with no time wasted. ClarionDoor’s technology resulted in a significant uptick of quotes for our Cyber solution, and I’m confident that it’ll also result in an increased number of quotes for our Crime product.”

ClarionDoor’s cloud-native technology provides insurers, like Hiscox, with a streamlined, yet highly configurable way of establishing rate, quote, bind, and issue processes for new products. Insurers can incorporate premium algorithms and specify coverage limitations quickly, without worrying about technological challenges. Once finalized, an insurer’s products can be deployed to the market with one click.

“Launching new products can be extremely challenging without the right technology,” said Pat McCall, VP of Sales at ClarionDoor. “Which is why insurers and MGAs appreciate the power and flexibility of the ClarionDoor platform. It’s also built on API architecture that enables seamless distribution. We are thrilled to be supporting Hiscox on their journey to provide even better service and support for their customers.”

About Hiscox Group (Hiscox or Hiscox USA)

Hiscox is a global specialist insurer, headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:HSX). Our ambition is to be a respected insurer with a diverse portfolio by product and geography. We believe that building a balance between catastrophe-exposed business and less volatile local specialty business gives us opportunities for profitable growth throughout the insurance cycle.

The Hiscox Group employs over 3,000 people in 14 countries and has customers worldwide. Through the retail businesses in the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA, we offer a range of specialist insurance for professionals and business customers as well as homeowners. Internationally traded, bigger ticket business and reinsurance is underwritten through Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS. In the US, Hiscox small business Insurance is underwritten by Hiscox Insurance Company Inc., a Chicago-based insurance company, or a Hiscox Syndicate at Lloyd’s, London, which is available on a surplus lines basis through licensed surplus lines brokers.

Our values define our business, with a focus on people, courage, ownership and integrity. We pride ourselves on being true to our word and our award-winning claims service is testament to that. To learn more about Hiscox, please visit https://www.hiscox.com/.