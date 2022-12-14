New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Eco Fiber Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373090/?utm_source=GNW

The global eco-fiber market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028.Ecological Fibers are fiber cultivated or produced through an eco-friendly method where insecticide, pesticide, and harmful chemical is not used while growing.



Such thread has a minimum adverse and detrimental impact on the environment.This eco-fiber is extracted from the cellulose of wood pulp, such as linen, ramie, bamboo, and hemp.



Due to their characteristics, these fibers have excellent resistance to mold, mildew, and diseases. Thus, there is high demand for clothing/textile, household furnishing, medical, and other sectors.

Owing to its organic and environment-friendly nature, it has received high demand from textile industries.The increasing adoption of eco fibers in different applications due to growing environmental concerns is driving the global eco fiber market.



In addition, favorable government policies and technological advancement for new applications propel the eco-fiber market in the forecasted period.

Growing Demand from Textile Industries

Eco-fibers are primarily used in the textile sector.Hence, this industry is expected to be fueled by an increase in luxury and trending stylish clothing, especially among the young and adult population.



Eco fibers are often composed of several substances utilized in creating garments, such as hemp, flax, organic cotton, and bamboo. Organic cotton is gaining popularity as a sustainable alternative to conventional cotton worldwide thereby creating opportunities for the growth of global eco fiber market.

Increasing Demand from Healthcare Industry

Growing awareness about eco-friendly medical products and a rise in consumer spending for the prevention of diseases lead to an increase in the demand for the eco fibers market.As the eco fibers have antibacterial properties, they are being preferred in making surgical gowns, gloves, masks, among others.



Hence, the growing demand for eco fibers in the production of medical textiles and growing applications of eco fibers in the field of healthcare is positively influencing the growth of global eco fiber market.

Recent Developments

The global eco fiber market is witnessing a lot of developments in the form of mergers & acquisitions, new production plant openings, product launches, collaborations & partnerships, among others. All these factors are creating opportunities for the robust growth of market in the coming years. Some of these developments include:

• In April 2022, Teijin Limited launched an eco-friendly staple polyester nanofiber which can be used in reinforcing rubber in tyres, hoses, belts, etc.

• In March 2022, Grasim Industries Limited entered into an agreement with Renewcell for providing high quality LIVA REVIVA fibers.

• In March 2022, Lenzing AG opened the world’s largest lyocell production plant having a production capacity of 100,000 tons in Thailand.

Market Segmentation

The global eco fiber market is segmented based on type and application.Based on type, the market is divided into regenerated fibers, recycle fibers, organic fibers, and others.



Based on application, the market is divided into clothing/textile, household furnishing, medical, and others.

Market players

Lenzing AG, Grasim Industries Ltd., Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd., China Bambro Textile (Group) Co., Ltd., Pilipinas Ecofiber Corporation, Teijin Limited, David C. Poole Company, Inc., Polyfiber Industries Limited, Sateri Group, Wellman Advanced Materials LLC are the key players operating in the global eco fiber market.



• Eco Fiber Market, By Type:

o Regenerated Fibers

o Recycle Fibers

o Organic Fibers

o Others

• Eco Fiber Market, By Application:

o Clothing/Textile

o Household Furnishing

o Medical

o Others

