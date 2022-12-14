New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Crop Scouting Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373086/?utm_source=GNW



The global crop scouting market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Crop scouting, also referred as field scouting, one of the very basic actions of traveling through a crop field while making required stops for observations.



Crop scouting is performed so that a farmer can analyses the growth in their field.This further helps in finding the problems during the growing season, the farmer can work to mitigate them, to avoid the degradation of yield at harvest time.



If the problems go uncared especially during the crop growing season, it can harm the total yield which further minimizes the revenue from the sale of the crop.Traditional methods of crop scouting include walking in the field and observing plants manually specifically the pieces of equipment are still utilized, including field notes to care about the areas that need more attention.



Continuous technological advancement makes way for improvements in the facilities used in farming which supports the market growth. Additionally, the studying of pollution of soil is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Increase in Adoption of Smart Phones in Agriculture is Expected to Boost the Market Growth

The escalating demand for smart phones has led to the increased demand for smart phone integration in precision agriculture which drives the market growth.Numerous companies have introduced several advanced applications compatible with all smart phones.



Various farmers can monitor the field from any location and the data is stored in the cloud as backup with the aid of smart phone integration.Smart phones fulfil the need of the farmer as it supports connectivity utilizing Bluetooth, USB, and Wi-Fi.



The significant growth in smart phone adoption has created lucrative opportunities for the global crop scouting market. With this, the rise in use of mobile devices in agriculture is the development of monitoring protocols &systems for monitoring &managing farms and farm workers which is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Government Initiatives to Promote the Crop Production Bolster the Market Growth

The relationship between the policies of the government and agricultural supply requires analysis on various levels.The approaches taken by government authorities to agricultural production are shaped by ideas of economic development, economic interests, the requirements of international agencies (such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund) and regimes.



Extensive research activities on agricultural production propels the growth of the market.The enhancing focus on the national level recognizing that government policy is one of the more direct and tangible factors shaping agricultural production accelerates the market growth.



The government policies and programs that have attempted to shift agricultural production in some way to improve crop production, induce crop substitution. This further present a typology of policies which is utilized to influence agricultural production and to shape the supply of healthier agricultural commodities which are expected to stimulate the market growth in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The global crop scouting market is segmented into type, digital crop scouting, application, and regional distribution.Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into classic crop scouting and digital crop scouting.



Based on the digital crop scouting, the market is divided into global positioning system (GPS), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS), remote sensing technology, others.Based on application, the market is segmented into insect scouting, crop disease scouting, weed scouting, others.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among North American region, Asia-Pacific region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Market Players

Crop Quest, Inc., EOS Data Analytics Inc., United Prairie LLC, FieldX Inc., BASF Digital Farming GmbH (Xarvio), Sylvite AG, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Inc, SGS SA, Taranis, Antara AG are the leading market players contributing the growth of the global crop scouting market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global crop scouting market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Crop Scouting Market, By Type:

o Classic Crop Scouting

o Digital Crop Scouting

• Crop Scouting Market, By Digital Crop Scouting:

o Global Positioning System (GPS)

o Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

o Remote Sensing Technology

o Others

• Crop Scouting Market, By Application:

o Insect Scouting

o Crop Disease Scouting

o Weed Scouting, Others

• Crop Scouting Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global crop scouting market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373086/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________