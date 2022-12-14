English French

Nanterre, 14 December 2022

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in November 2022

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic

November YTD at the end of November (11 months) % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Autoroutes −3.3% +3.1% +6.6% +1.9% Light vehicles −4.1% +2.2% +7.3% +1.4% Heavy vehicles +0.6% +7.4% +2.5% +4.9%

Traffic on VINCI Autoroutes’ network – all vehicles combined – was higher in November 2022 than in November 2019.

Over the first 11 months of 2022, despite the increase in fuel prices, the figures have remained higher than in 2019, the benchmark year preceding the health crisis.

II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1

November YTD at the end of November

(11 months) % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Airports +42.8% -18.6% x2.2 -28.4% Portugal (ANA) +32% +3.0% x2.3 -6.4% United-Kingdom +96% -26% x4.8 -29% Japan (Kansai Airports) +78% -38% +95% -60% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +32% -8.1% +98% -25% France +17% -21% +89% -26% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x14 -64% x9.1 -81% United States of America +4.5% -6.5% +43% -6.1% Brazil2 -3.0% -10% +26% -9.8% Serbia +72% +3.4% +70% -10% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +18% +14% +30% +5.8% Costa Rica +42% +38% +84% +17%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period. The traffic of Skavsta airport (Sweden) has been excluded following its disposal in May 2022.

2 Traffic including the seven Amazonian airports that have joined the VINCI Airports network at the beginning of 2022.

Overall, passenger traffic at VINCI Airports in the first 11 months 2022 is at 71.6% of its level in 2019 (81.4% in November).

The traffic figures at Belgrade airport are now higher than before the crisis. This has been the case for several weeks in Portugal and at some airports in Latin America. In Asia, the trend is improving as international travel is picking up following the easing of travel restrictions in the region.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3





November YTD at the end of November

(11 months) % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Airports +20.5% -16.8% +60.8% -19.3% Portugal (ANA) +20% +0.2% +76% -5.5% United-Kingdom +71% -22% x3.6 -24% Japan (Kansai Airports) +27% -23% +40% -32% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +12% -21% +56% -26% France -7.8% -39% +47% -30% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x3.7 -63% x2.6 -76% United States of America +7.0% -0.1% +26% -2.9% Brazil4 -3.7% -2.6% +23% +17% Serbia +23% +0.9% +35% -7.7% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +18% +10% +15% -1.1% Costa Rica +23% +32% +35% +21%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period. The ATM of Skavsta airport (Sweden) have been excluded following its disposal in May 2022.

4 ATM including the seven Amazonian airports that have joined the VINCI Airports network at the beginning of 2022.

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

