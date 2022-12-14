Net Asset Value(s) - Replacement

This announcement replaces the announcement issued at 11.25 on 14 December 2022. The type of dividend declared was incorrectly stated and has been amended accordingly. All figures are unchanged.

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 12 December 2022 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 78.7 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share which will be paid on 12 January 2023 to those shareholders on the register on 9 December 2022.

