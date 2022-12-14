New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Border Security Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373082/?utm_source=GNW



The global border security market is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the surge in territorial conflicts and cross-border issues and the high defense expenditure by the developing countries are driving the demand for the global border security market.



Also, the growing need for unmanned system solutions by different military and defense forces and high-end investments for research and development activities by public and private market players are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global border security market in the forecast period.

Increased Popularity of Unmanned Vehicles Drives the Market Growth

Unmanned vehicles are gaining popularity across the globe as they find uses in various end-user applications.Unmanned vehicles can be used to maintain a safe environment.



With their enhanced capabilities, drones can be used to monitor locations and alert the concerned authorities about the possible threats in the oil and gas industry.They find high demand from the defence sector as they can be used in places where the risk is high and is not accessible.



Unmanned vehicles provide real-time updates, which helps the armed forces to make informed decisions and strategies.Countries prefer to invest in unmanned system solutions as they help them to increase the number of lives saved in a combat situation.



Also, they used to secure the long borders of any country, which helps the armed forces to counter a diverse array of threats. They efficiently fill the void in the current border surveillance as they increase the coverage area along remote sections and monitor every part of the country. They are less expensive than the other manned aircraft on the borders. Therefore, the benefits offered by unmanned vehicles are expected to accelerate the demand for the global border security market over the forecast period.

Ongoing Research and Development Activities Supports the High Market Demand

Leading authorities are investing in the technologies, weapons, and equipment to ensure the safety of their citizen.The countries have started to use chemical detectors, lasers, electro-optical cameras, X-rays, unmanned vehicles, perimeter intrusion detection systems, and cameras, amongst others.



Emerging technologies such as the internet of things, machine learning, blockchain and biometrics have introduced new threats and opportunities which require a rapid response from the market players.Market players are increasing their investments in research and development activities to increase the performance and accuracy of their border security solutions.



The advent of advanced laser systems that are equipped with a long-range acoustic device allows to talk to someone and give commands to suspect vessels.The advancements in biometric technology, such as the development of facial recognition software, prevent unauthorized access to confidential information.



The launch of better performing border security solutions and continuous upgrade of the solutions by the market players is expected to boost the growth of the global border security market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global border security market is segmented into system, platform, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on system, the market is divided into Laser systems, radar systems, camera systems, perimeter intrusion detection systems, unmanned vehicles, wide-band wireless communication systems, command and control (C2) systems, biometric systems, others.



Based on platform, the market is divided into ground, air, and water.To analyze the market based on the region, the global border security market is studied in major regions namely North America, Asia-pacific, Europe & CIS, South America, Middle East and Africa.



In terms of country, the United States is anticipated to hold a substantial market share in the forecast period, 203-2027. Early adoption of advanced technologies by the defense sector and high defense expenditure are driving the market demand in the country.

Market Players

Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, BAE Systems PLC, Thales SA, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Airbus Group SE, Elbit Systems, Saab AB, are the major market players operating in the global border security market.



