Library District Launches 2022-2023 Vegas Golden Knights Collectible Player Bookmarks Series with Reilly Smith

Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District continues its partnership in literacy with the Vegas Golden Knights with the launch of the 2022-2023 hockey season’s VGK Collectible Player Bookmarks. The puck drops on the team’s Season 6 bookmark series with December’s featured player #19 Right Wing Reilly Smith. VGK bookmarks are always FREE. This season’s debut edition is available now at all 25 Las Vegas-Clark County Library District branches, as well as in The Arsenal retail store at City National Arena.

Special event: You can also get your VGK bookmark and official VGK “Vegas Born” Library Card on Dec. 19 at the Library District tent in Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Set against the team’s distinctive gold, steel grey and black signature color palette, each bookmark features a player photo on the front, and on the back, you’ll find VGK Player’s Picks, which lists each featured player’s favorite books, movies and music, and more. Visit the Vegas Golden Knights Collectible Player Bookmarks page on the Library District’s website to view Player’s Picks, plus fun photos of the VGK mascot Chance and his adventures in the libraries. One new bookmark will be released monthly during the NHL season, and bookmarks are available while supplies last.

In its fourth year, the Library District/Vegas Golden Knights partnership to promote literacy spotlights the educational, uplifting, and entertaining resources available in libraries throughout Clark County.

“Partnering with the Vegas Golden Knights is a dynamic and effective way to draw attention to the amazing opportunities that libraries offer kids, teens, and adults,” said Kelvin Watson, executive director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. “The VGK bookmarks help educate local residents about our free resources, which include our podcasting studios, teen tech centers, virtual reality skills training, and more,“

The collectible bookmarks and VGK “Vegas Born” library card have been extraordinarily popular. Since the partnership began, the Library District has distributed 442,000 bookmarks and 109,000 official VGK library cards to fans.

“The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District provides amazing resources for our community and we are thrilled to support their efforts through our collectible bookmark series and library card,” said Eric Tosi, Vegas Golden Knights chief marketing officer. “The Golden Knights will always be so proud to be ‘Vegas Born’ and are truly humbled by the overwhelmingly popular response to our library initiatives in the last four years. As we move forward, we will continue to look for opportunities to give back to our city while providing local children, teens and adults with innovative ways to enhance their educational journey.”

Clark County residents can get a VGK “Vegas Born” Library Card at any Las Vegas-Clark County Library District branch with a valid photo ID and proof of current residence, such as a valid driver’s license and a billing statement with your current address.

