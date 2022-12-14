Brian Buffini’s 15th Annual “Bold Predictions” Broadcast Now Online

Carlsbad, CA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Buffini, the founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, reveals future housing trends in his “Bold Predictions: 2023 Real Estate Market Outlook” broadcast. Each year, the popular Bold Predictions broadcast attracts tens of thousands of viewers. They recognize Buffini’s undeniably accurate track record and are eager to hear his specific recommendations for strategies to achieve success in the coming year. This year’s online broadcast is now available for viewing at www.buffiniandcompany.com/bold2023 .

The 2023 Bold Predictions also features the insightful observations of one of the world’s leading economists, Dr. Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of REALTORS®. Based on his extensive market research, Yun provides an objective analysis of a rapidly changing marketplace experiencing cyclical changes.

Buffini notes that real estate professionals are encountering many challenges, such as rising contract cancellations and, as a result, those without the appropriate skillset will soon leave the industry. However, a smaller national agent count places a greater demand for those who have the knowledge and ability to respond to changing buyer and seller expectations.

His biggest takeaway - “We need ‘pros’ in the market. Agents who invest in training, coaching and skill building will have less competition and more opportunities.”

In addition to his 2023 market predictions, Buffini uncovers three specific areas where there are hidden opportunities that agents should take advantage of to succeed next year:

1. Changes for Buyers and Sellers: A strong need to rely on agents to navigate the marketplace.

2. Put the “I” in Investment: Agents should position themselves as part of an “investment team.”

3. Out of State, Out of Mind: The benefit of building and expanding a strong referral network.

Buffini assured viewers that there is no reason to fear the 2023 market. He offered the extensive training provided by Buffini & Company as valued resources to adapt to the coming market changes. “What we want to do is put this information in your hands. We’re going to help you be ready. The real deal is that you can have confidence in the future.”

Yun, acknowledged market shifts expected next year, but offered a straightforward analysis. “Mortgage rates have peaked and are on their way down. 2023 will begin to see some stabilizing and turn the corner”.

This year, Bold Predictions viewers will receive access to marketing materials and Brian Buffini’s “2023 1st Biannual Real Estate Report,” which is full of well-researched data and statistics pertaining to the current markets in the United States and Canada. This report provides information on the state of the market, buyers, sellers and national housing trends.

For more than 26 years, Buffini has analyzed and predicted the state of the market by using his years of experience and knowledge to cut through the noise and unveil critical market trends. During that time, he has accurately predicted many events, including the 2008 Great Recession, the housing shortage and the past year’s mortgage rate increases.

