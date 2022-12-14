The global unified communication and collaboration (UCC) market size is expected to grow from USD 76.7 billion in 2022 to USD 141.6 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.0%

New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Unified Communication and Collaboration Market by Component,), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131703/?utm_source=GNW

In order to eliminate the need for users to exit an application in order to begin a chat session or make a call, unified communication companies are increasingly providing APIs that enable clients to embed simple collaboration features into existing apps. Although unified collaboration tools and capabilities were formerly considered to be "additional" features for unified communication platforms, experienced unified communication clients increasingly place a high value on these features. Hence, team collaboration features are advancing to take center stage in the unified communication user experience.



As per the UCaaS, Conferencing is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As per the UCaaS, Conferencing is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% in the UCC market. Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) is a cloud-based technology that combines several communication functions, programs, and services into a single platform. Companies can benefit from the scalability and mobility of the cloud while cutting expenses by switching to a UCaaS platform. Conferencing solutions help in enhancing communication, training and development, knowledge sharing, employee and client engagement, and marketing purposes across organizations and improve team productivity cost-effectively in different locations and time zones globally. Enterprises and SMEs are moving toward adopting cloud-based conferencing solutions, where they can benefit from flexibility and robustness in internal business operations. Along with this, the integration of advanced technologies presents a significant opportunity for the video conferencing market in the coming years. Enterprises are rapidly adopting video conferencing solutions to establish unified communication among the workforce for enhanced operational productivity.



As per services, professional services are to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As per services, professional services are anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, while UC managed services are expected to hold a larger market share based on services. Professional services include consulting, training, system integration, consulting, support, and maintenance. Companies that offer professional services encompass technical consultants, dedicated project management teams, and enterprise video experts that specialize in the design and delivery of critical decision support software, tools, services, and expertise. Furthermore, the UC managed services segment holds the largest share of the UCC market. The UC managed services are fully transparent, co-managed services for on-premises or cloud UC infrastructure, designed to improve productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. The need for professional, comprehensive UC managed services has increased as it has alleviated the workload placed on IT, all while ensuring business continuity and customer communications.



As per video conferencing systems, the solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As per video conferencing systems, the solution segment is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% in the unified communication and collaboration market. Video conferencing systems enable enterprises to continuously deliver video data over a network or the internet to a remote user. A streaming provider offers various hosting options, such as on-premises and cloud-based, to meet the users’ needs. Video content such as TV shows, movies, and live streams is delivered on-demand or via live broadcast, usually from a cloud-based network. The video conferencing solutions vendors enable organizations to centralize, manage, and deliver videos in a secure way. The solution helps manage all activities, such as from the start when the video is captured and ingested to the final delivery on end-user devices. Video capturing, batch and programmatic uploading, automatic transcoding, encryption, monetization, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), video player, video collaboration, and broadcast monitoring are the key features of video conferencing solutions.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the UCC market.

• By Company: Tier I: 38%, Tier II: 26%, and Tier III: 36%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 28%, D-Level Executives: 38%, and Managers: 34%

• By Region: Asia Pacific: 19%, Europe: 25%, North America: 40%, Rest of World: 16%

The report includes the study of key players offering UCC solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the UCC market.



Some of the major UCC vendors are Zoom (US), Cisco (US), Microsoft (US), Avaya Inc. (US), Fuze (US), Google (US), Goto (US), RingCentral (US), Verizon (US), BT (UK), Dialpad (US), Orange S.A. (France), StarBlue (Ireland), Windstream Holdings (US), Revation Systems (US), 8X8 Inc. (US), Vonage Holdings (US), Star2Star Communications (US), Zoho (India), NEC Corporation (Japan), Platronics (US), and Mitel (Canada).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the UCC market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall unified communication and collaboration market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

