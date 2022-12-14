Over 20 Million Suffer From Peripheral Neuropathy, St. Pete Medical Group Aims to Help

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Pete Medical Group and Clearwater Medical Group were featured on 10 Tampa Bay's Great Day Live. Dr. Alex Spinoso announced their mission to provide exceptional care and prescription-free alternatives to those suffering from peripheral neuropathy.

According to the National Institute of Health, over 20 million people in the United States suffer from peripheral neuropathy, a condition characterized by damage to the nerves. Symptoms can include numbness, tingling, and pain in the extremities.

"We're passionate about helping our patients find relief from their symptoms and improve their quality of life," said Spinoso, founder of St. Pete Medical Group. "We offer a variety of services, including hormone replacement, testosterone therapy, sexual dysfunction, erectile dysfunction, and weight loss. We're also one of the only clinics in the Tampa Bay area to offer semaglutide also known as Ozempic, a weekly medication that has been shown to be effective in treating weight loss."

For more information about St. Pete Medical Group and Clearwater Medical Group, or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website at www.stpetemedicalgroup.com or call (727)-354-8744.

ABOUT DR. SPINOSO: Alex Spinoso is a physician, an entrepreneur, and a highly sought-after consultant in speaker in the medical industry. He is an industry-leading expert in growth and scaling of multiple medical clinics, both cash-based and insurance-based, and building medical licensing programs, medical training programs, and online telemedicine companies.

ABOUT ST PETE MEDICAL GROUP: St. Pete Medical Group's mission is to create a comfortable experience for you. We understand that suffering from illness is stressful. Our staff is compassionate and takes pride in helping you with every step of your pain-free journey. We will be there from the start to finish, celebrating your pain-free victories with you.

Contact Information:

Anthony Covone

Marketing Coordinator

anthony@dradminsupport.com

9546101649



