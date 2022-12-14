The global pharmaceutical gelatin market is projected to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2027 from USD 1.1 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2027

New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market by Source, Application, Function, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976564/?utm_source=GNW





Hard capsules segment held dominant share and anticipated to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical gelatin market is segmented into hard capsules, softgel capsules, tablets, absorbable hemostats & other applications.The softgel capsules segment is anticipated to grow faster in the pharmaceutical gelatin market during the forecast period.



The growth is majorly attributable to the patient-friendly dosage form.



Fish gelatin is gaining major attention from end users, and this is likely to have a higher impact on the market growth.



Based on source, the pharmaceutical gelatin market is further segmented into porcine, bovine skin, bovine bone, marine & poultry.The porcine segment held dominant share in pharmaceutical gelatin market in 2021.



The dominance of the segment is due to various factors such as short manufacturing cycle and minimal production cost of gelatin from source . The marine segment is also expected to gain a significant share in coming years, owing to various factors such as the launch of novel fish-based gelatin in the market by key market players.



Stabilizing agent function segment dominated the market in 2021.

Based on function, the pharmaceutical gelatin market is further segmented into stabilizing agent, thickening agent, gelling agent & other functions. The thickening agent segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace owing to its increased use in syrups, elixirs, and other liquid dosages.



Type B segment held a dominant share in 2021

Based on type, the pharmaceutical gelatin market is further segmented into type A and type B.The type B segment held the largest share of the pharmaceutical gelatin market in 2021.



The easier availability of bovine raw material in most regions and less expensive manufacturing processes are some of the factors likely to project the segment growth during the forecast period.



North America held a dominant share in 2021.

Geographically, the pharmaceutical gelatin market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.In 2021, North America accounted for the major share in the pharmaceutical gelatin market.



The large share of the North American region is due to increased demand for gelatin in the pharmaceutical industry and the presence of a large number of market players in the region. These factors can be attributed to the market growth of the North American region during the forecast period.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type – Supply Side: 70.0%, Demand Side: 30.0%

• By Designation – Managers: 45.0%, CXOs & Directors:30.0%, Excecutives:25.0%

• By Region - North America: 20%, Europe: 10%, Asia Pacific: 55%, Latin America: 10%, Middle East & Africa: 5%

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global pharmaceutical gelatin market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as application, source, function, type, and region.



The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting the market growth.It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total pharmaceutical gelatin market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on pharmaceutical gelatin offered by the top 25 players in the pharmaceutical gelatin market. The report analyses the pharmaceutical gelatin market by application, source, function, type and region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about beneficial emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various pharmaceutical gelatin products across key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the pharmaceutical gelatin market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the pharmaceutical gelatin market.

