Antonio Villaraigosa Visits Kore’s Waste-to-Energy Demonstration Site

Los Angeles, California , Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kore Infrastructure welcomed Antonio Villaraigosa, Infrastructure Advisor to California’s Governor Gavin Newsom and the former mayor of Los Angeles, for a visit to its Downtown Los Angeles demonstration plant. The demonstration facility’s innovative technology diverts organic waste from California landfills and converts it into carbon-negative hydrogen and renewable natural gas (RNG). Kore’s demonstration facility recently celebrated one year of successful operations at its Los Angeles facility, where it has been able to produce UltraGreen™hydrogen that can be used that can be used by fuel cell electric cars, trucks, buses, and forklifts to decarbonize California transportation.

Kore’s modular system uses a proprietary pyrolysis process, which heats organic waste under high temperatures in a zero-oxygen environment, converting the waste to a blend of gases that could be converted to carbon-negative hydrogen or RNG, along with a solid carbon char that can be used to enhance soil quality or help decarbonize cement and steel production. Kore Infrastructure’s process is designed to meet South Coast AQMD’s ultra-low NOx and particulate emissions standards. The project is supported by and located on a site owned by Southern California Gas.

“Burning fossil fuels is the largest source of CO2 in California,” said Cornelius Shields, Founder, and CEO of Kore Infrastructure. “We’ve created a solution to help take California’s waste and create a Made-in-California carbon-negative energy supply that is ready for scale now.”

In August, the U.S. Department of Transportation outlined $120 million in funding for eight projects through the IIJA Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program to improve and modernize transportation infrastructure. Kore’s technology can play a key role in ensuring that these projects still meet California’s net-zero goals.

To learn more about Kore Infrastructure’s technology and operations, please visit koreinfrastructure.com.

About Kore Infrastructure

Since its founding in 2008, Kore has pursued a singular mission: to provide strategic solutions for a carbon-negative, zero-waste future. Its proprietary, closed-loop technology accomplishes something that has never been done at scale: converting organic waste into 100% renewable natural gas, UltraGreen hydrogen™, biogas, and biocarbon (a valuable soil amendment and coal substitute), thereby reducing the need for landfills and incinerators and removing CO2 emissions from the atmosphere for good.

Kore's modular conversion technology is a game-changer for a wide variety of companies seeking to balance planet and profit to accelerate the energy transition. With a growing roster of interested clients, from environmental service providers to hydrogen retailers and fuel cell electric car and truck manufacturers, Kore is poised to create unprecedented decarbonization potential for waste generators and renewable energy users alike.

Learn more at: koreinfrastructure.com or connect with Kore on Twitter (@Kore_Infra), Instagram (@kore_infrastructure), and Linkedin.

Attachment