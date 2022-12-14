New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biomedical Textiles Market by Fiber Type, Fabric Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05362657/?utm_source=GNW





Rising number of surgeries to boost the market growth.



Surgeries involve incisions (and amputations in some cases) and thus are a major cause of wounds or



implants required in the body. As bandages are most often used to hold dressings in place, demand is increasing in line with the rising surgeries performed globally. Demand for some traditional surgical procedures is also growing. For instance, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) estimates that the demand for primary hip replacement and knee replacement surgeries is expected to grow by 174% and 673%, respectively, between 2005 and 2030. As sutures and bandages are widely used in these surgeries, the increasing demand for these procedures is expected to support the growth of the biomedical textiles market in the coming years. Rise in the number of chronic disorders and accidents and rapid urbanization are expected to lead to market growth. The need for technical advancements to simplify treatment procedures is fuelled by the rising rates of accidents, lifestyle diseases, and frequent spread of infections which are expected to offer a sizable market for biomedical textile producers in the healthcare sector. The use of biomedical textiles is also growing in importance as a result of emerging technologies such as tissue engineering, which enables the body to create new tissues around carefully designed textiles rather than relying only on synthetic materials for implants



Growth in demand from emerging markets to create opportunities for Biomedical textiles market.



Emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to offer significant growth

opportunities for players operating in the extracorporeal, sutures, implantable, and bandages markets. This is mainly attributed to the growing trend in medical tourism in these emerging countries. The availability of high-quality surgical treatments at lower costs is the key factor that attracts patients to these countries for elective surgeries. The increase in surgeries and the development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets are the other important factors that are expected to offer growth opportunities to market participants. To take advantage of the high-growth opportunities for implants, sutures, and bandages in emerging markets, manufacturers are concentrating strategically on expanding their presence in these markets. Regulatory policies in the Asia Pacific are more adaptable and business-friendly due to the less stringent regulations and data requirements. Increased competition in mature markets is expected to lead manufacturers of medical tapes and bandages to focus on emerging markets.



stringent regulation norms imposed by governmental agencies to be a major restraint for Biomedical textiles market.

Governments across the globe are taking stringent measures for the manufacture of biomedical devices to maintain both, quality and hygiene & disposability so that they do not cause any damage to society.Companies are facing difficulties in adhering to the evolving rules that are imposed continuously.



Governments are now mandating the manufacture of biodegradable biomedical textiles that can be incinerated toward disposal after application without emitting any harmful gases or spread of diseases.The non-biodegradable non-implantable products based on polyurethane and other materials are extremely difficult to incinerate as they emit harmful gases during the process.



These regular updates of regulations and norms by various government bodies across the globe are hindering the expansion of the biomedical textiles market.



North America to be the dominating region in Biomedical textiles market in terms of both value and volume.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing Biomedical textiles market due to region’s strong industrial base in line with the growing population and the rising disposable income has driven the demand for a variety of technical textile products, which, in turn, is expected to support the growth of the market for biomedical textiles in the region. The emerging markets of the Asia Pacific such as China, India, and Singapore are expected to play a major role in the biomedical textiles market of the region



