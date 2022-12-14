New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gasoline Direct Injection Market by Engine, Component, Vehicle Type, Hybrid Vehicles, Technology & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05210108/?utm_source=GNW

Advancements in vehicle light-weighting, increased efficiency, better fuel economy, and increased horsepower are among the major drivers accelerating the GDI engine market. However, one of the major drawbacks of GDI engines is the high generation of particulate emissions. Hence, a gasoline particulate filter keeps the particulate emission in check. As a result, using GDI with technologies such as turbochargers and gasoline particulate filters will result in improved performance and cleaner emissions.

HEV has numerous advantages over conventional vehicles, such as less fuel cost, eco-friendly, financial benefits from the government, and higher resale value.The growth of the HEV segment is projected to be seen in the North American and European regions due to their state-of-the-art technology and strict emissions norms.



Several countries in these regions provide incentives and tax rebates for purchasing HEV, which helps drive the HEV market in these regions.For instance, the UK government has announced subsidies for the research and development of lightweight batteries.



Policies such as exceptions from road tax, crowding charge waivers, and free car parks at various places have compelled consumers to choose hybrid vehicles.However, in Asia Pacific, this market is in a nascent stage.



Countries such as China, India, and Japan are investing a huge amount of money to boost the adoption of HEV.



North America is projected to be the second-largest market for GDI Engines

The number for gasoline direct injection engine demand in North America is rapidly increasing because of the environmental protection measures adopted in these key countries.In addition, with the upcoming stringent emission norms for fuel economy in the region, companies are making efforts to manufacture electric and hybrid vehicles for the domestic market.



Recent hybrid vehicle launches from the leading automotive OEMs have promised the growth of this region’s gasoline direct injection market. Some of the leading companies that are present in this region are Stanadyne (US), Park-Ohio (US), Soletrac Inc. (US), and GMB (US).

The automotive industry in North America is the second-largest industry in the world.It is dominated by domestic OEMs such as Ford Motor Company (US) and General Motors (US), along with established European and Japanese OEMs.



Collaborations between OEMs and Tier-I suppliers in the region could significantly boost the gasoline direct injection market. Stringent emission norms, growing demand for engine downsizing, and rising sales of sedan and luxury vehicles would further boost North America’s gasoline direct injection market.



The US is projected to dominate the North America gasoline direct injection market with a value of USD 2,009.7 million by 2027. The US gasoline direct injection market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Tier 3 emission standards were incorporated in May 2017 for passenger cars, light-duty vehicles, medium-duty vehicles, and some heavy-duty vehicles. These norms have reduced the permissible level of NOx by 80% and particulate matter by 70%. A typical engine in the US is 3.0 L, and more engine downsizing is expected. Rising stringency of emission norms and increasing demand for engine downsizing are driving the adoption of gasoline direct injection in vehicles. The presence of major gasoline direct injection manufacturers in the US and their increasing investments in gasoline direct injection, subsystems, and electronic component developments are other key reasons for the growth of the gasoline direct injection market in the US.



For instance, in February 2022, BorgWarner Inc. developed a new hydrogen injection system. The company is developing hydrogen components for low, medium, and high-pressure environments, including port fuel injection and direct injection solutions. In August 2022, Stanadyne developed a 1,000-bar gasoline direct injection (GDI) fuel injector and a 3,000-bar diesel common rail (DCR) fuel injector. These high-pressure injectors are developed for the Mercedes Benz AMG M177 V8 biturbo engine to enhance engine performance and minimize emissions.

Such developments of the leading companies to increase the injection pressure and the volumetric efficiency in gasoline engines are further expected to drive the growth for gasoline direct injection in the US.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and strategy directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.

• By Company: Gasoline direct injection OEM – 30%, Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 10%

• By Designation: C-Level - 25%, D-Level - 60%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 25%, Europe - 30%, North America –40% RoW – 5%

The gasoline direct injection market is dominated by a few globally established companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), BorgWarner Inc. (US), and Magneti Marelli (Italy).



Research Coverage:

The study segments the gasoline direct injection market and forecasts the market size based on engine type (I3, I4, V6, V8, and other engine types), component (electronic control units (ECUs), fuel injectors, fuel rails, fuel pumps, and sensors), vehicle type (hatchback, sedan, and SUV/MPV), hybrid vehicles (Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), gasoline support technologies market, by region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, RoW), and region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, RoW).

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the major gasoline direct injection manufacturers in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall gasoline direct injection market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market’s pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05210108/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________