The small arms market size is projected to grow from USD 8.9 billion in 2022 to USD 11.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027

The small arms market includes major players such as Colt’s Manufacturing LLC (US), Sig Sauer (US), Steyr Arms (US), Remington Outdoor Company (US), Smith & Wesson (US), Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (US), Daniel Defense Inc. (US), GLOCK Ges.m.b.H. (Austria), Kalashnikov Group (Russia), Israel Weapons Industry (IWI) (US), Heckler & Koch Gmbh (Germany), and ?eská Zbrojovka a.s. (Czech Republic). These players have spread their business presence across various countries in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

• By caliber, 5.56mm is the fastest-growing segment of the small arms market“



Based on caliber, the 5.56mm caliber segment of the small arms market is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period till 2027. The growth of the 5.56mm caliber segment is mainly because of increasing adoption of small arms chambered for 5.56mm.

, By type, Rifles is fastest-growing and dominating segment of the small arms market “



Based on type, the rifle segment is projected to grow at a highest CARG in the small arms market from 2022 to 2027. Increase in the use of different types of rifles by military forces and law enforcement agencies and civilian participation in rifle-based shooting sports across regions is the reason behind a growth of this segment.

Defense: The fastest-growing end user segment of the small arms market “



The defense end user segment of the small arms market has been further sub classified into military and law enforcement. The growth of the defense segment of the small arms market can be attributed to the increased spending of countries on military modernization programs, as well as the rise in terrorist activities and civil disturbances in several parts of the world.



North America: The largest contributing region in the small arms market.



North America shows the highest market potential for small arms, primarily due to the increased defense spending countries in the region, along with the rise in incidences of crimes like gun violence, which are driving both, law enforcement as well as civilian segments to procure small arms for counter-terrorism as well as self-defense applications, respectively. The increasing popularity of sporting and hunting activities among civilians has also boosted the demand for small arms in the region.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the small arms market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 15%, Asia Pacific – 45%, Middle East – 10%, RoW – 5%



Major companies profiled in the report include Colt’s Manufacturing LLC (US), Sig Sauer (US), Steyr Arms (US), Smith & Wesson (US), Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (US), Remington Outdoor Company (US), Daniel Defense Inc. (US), GLOCK Ges.m.b.H. (Austria), Kalashnikov Group (Russia), and ?eská Zbrojovka a.s. (Czech Republic), Israel Weapons Industry (IWI) (US), Heckler & Koch Gmbh (Germany) (29 Companies).



