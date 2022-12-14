New York, USA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IgA Nephropathy Clinical Trials Pipeline Analysis: 30+ Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Space | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s IgA nephropathy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for IgA nephropathy treatment.

DelveInsight’s 'IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Insight – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline IgA nephropathy therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the IgA nephropathy pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Report

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for IgA nephropathy treatment. Key IgA nephropathy companies such as Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., RemeGen Co., Ltd., Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vera Therapeutics, Inc., Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Omeros Corporation, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, MorphoSys AG, Rohto Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Travere Therapeutics, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Transcenta Holding, Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals, DiaMedica Therapeutics, SELECTA BIOSCIENCES, Kira Pharmaceuticals, Alpine Immune Sciences, and others are evaluating new drugs for IgA nephropathy to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new drugs for IgA nephropathy to improve the treatment landscape. Promising IgA nephropathy pipeline therapies in various stages of development include BION-1301, Telitacicept, LNP023, HR19042, IONIS-FB-LRx, Atacicept, Atrasentan, AT-1501, SHR-2010, OMS721, Sibeprenlimab, Cemdisiran, Felzartamab, ADR-001, Ravulizumab, ALXN2050, APL-2, ARO-C3, Mezagitamab, Sparsentan, BCX9930, TST 004, AP 305, AP 308, DM199, KP104, ALPN-303, and others.

On November 7, 2022, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. presented positive results from a Phase 2 clinical study of IONIS-FB-LRx in patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). Results from the study were presented in a poster session at the American Society of Nephrology's (ASN) Kidney Week 2022.

On November 05, 2022, Vera Therapeutics, Inc. announced new clinical data presented on the Company's two product candidates, atacicept in immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and MAU868 in kidney transplant. These data were presented in poster and oral presentations, respectively, at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2022 Annual Meeting, held November 3-6, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

In October 2022, Transcenta Holding Limited announced that TST004, its best-in-class, humanized monoclonal antibody targeting MASP2, had received IND clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). MASP2, mannose-binding protein-associated serine protease 2, is a key enzyme in the lectin pathway initiation of complement activation. Studies have shown that lectin pathway activation contributes to multiple human diseases such as immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN), hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation–associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA). Therefore, inhibition of MASP2 might be a potential treatment approach for diseases related to lectin pathway activation.

In September 2022, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had cleared the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate tegoprubart for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy (IgAN).

In August 2022, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced positive results from a Phase 2 study of cemdisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting the C5 component of the complement pathway, in development in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of adult patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). The results were presented at the 18th European Meeting on Complement in Human Disease (EMCHD), being held in Bern, Switzerland, on August 26-28.

In August 2022, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had lifted its partial clinical hold on the BCX9930 program. The company will resume enrollment in global clinical trials under revised protocols at a reduced dose of 400 mg twice daily of BCX9930. This includes the REDEEM-1 and REDEEM-2 pivotal trials in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and the RENEW proof-of-concept trial in patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and primary membranous nephropathy (PMN).

In July 2022, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. announced the European Commission had granted orphan drug designation for BION-1301 for the treatment of primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN). The decision follows a positive opinion from the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The IgA nephropathy pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage IgA nephropathy drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the IgA nephropathy clinical trial landscape.

IgA Nephropathy Overview

IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger's disease, is a kidney disease in which IgA deposits accumulate in the kidneys, causing inflammation and damage to kidney tissues. IgA is an antibody, which is a protein produced by the immune system to defend the body against foreign substances such as bacteria or viruses. The IgA nephropathy causes are not known.

Hematuria and proteinuria, ankle swelling, and high blood pressure are the most common IgA nephropathy symptoms. Some of the procedures used for IgA nephropathy diagnosis include urine tests, blood tests, Glomerular Filtration rate, and kidney biopsy. There is no cure for IgA nephropathy, but treatments can help prevent further kidney damage.





A snapshot of the IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Sparsentan Travere Therapeutics Pre-registration Angiotensin type 1 receptor antagonist Oral Atrasentan Chinook Therapeutics Phase III Endothelin A receptor antagonist Oral LNP023 Novartis Pharmaceuticals Phase III Complement factor B inhibitor Oral HR19042 Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd. Phase II NA Oral ADR-001 Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Phase I Cell replacement Intravenous

IgA Nephropathy Therapeutics Assessment

The IgA nephropathy pipeline report proffers an integral view of IgA nephropathy emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Endothelin A receptor antagonists, Angiotensin type 1 receptor antagonists, Bacteria replacements, Gastrointestinal microbiome modulators, Opioid kappa receptor antagonists, Opioid mu receptor agonists, Serotonin 3 receptor antagonists

Endothelin A receptor antagonists, Angiotensin type 1 receptor antagonists, Bacteria replacements, Gastrointestinal microbiome modulators, Opioid kappa receptor antagonists, Opioid mu receptor agonists, Serotonin 3 receptor antagonists Key IgA Nephropathy Companies : Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., RemeGen Co., Ltd., Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vera Therapeutics, Inc., Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Omeros Corporation, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, MorphoSys AG, Rohto Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Travere Therapeutics, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Transcenta Holding, Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals, DiaMedica Therapeutics, SELECTA BIOSCIENCES, Kira Pharmaceuticals, Alpine Immune Sciences, and others.

: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., RemeGen Co., Ltd., Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vera Therapeutics, Inc., Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Omeros Corporation, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, MorphoSys AG, Rohto Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Travere Therapeutics, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Transcenta Holding, Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals, DiaMedica Therapeutics, SELECTA BIOSCIENCES, Kira Pharmaceuticals, Alpine Immune Sciences, and others. Key IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Therapies: BION-1301, Telitacicept, LNP023, HR19042, IONIS-FB-LRx, Atacicept, Atrasentan, AT-1501, SHR-2010, OMS721, Sibeprenlimab, Cemdisiran, Felzartamab, ADR-001, Ravulizumab, ALXN2050, APL-2, ARO-C3, Mezagitamab, Sparsentan, BCX9930, TST 004, AP 305, AP 308, DM199, KP104, ALPN-303, and others.

Table of Contents

1. IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Report Introduction 2. IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. IgA Nephropathy Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. IgA Nephropathy Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. IgA Nephropathy Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. IgA Nephropathy Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. IgA Nephropathy Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. IgA Nephropathy Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the IgA Nephropathy Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the IgA Nephropathy Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

