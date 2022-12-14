Ampcera Raises a $15 Million Series A Investment to Scale the Production of Critical Materials for Solid-State Batteries

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ampcera Inc. announces the first closing of its Series A funding round with lead investor Hanwha Solutions Corporation. With this new investment, Ampcera is on track to scale the production capacity of sulfide-based solid electrolyte materials to meet the rapidly increasing customer demand and bring the average material cost below $50/kg, making solid-state batteries cost-competitive with conventional EV lithium-ion batteries and fossil-fuel powered vehicles. This investment will also accelerate the integration of its solid electrolyte in solid-state batteries to better serve its customers.

"Ampcera has a mission of developing and manufacturing solid electrolytes for solid-state batteries with higher energy density, better safety, and faster-charging rates than conventional lithium-ion batteries," said Dr. Sumin Zhu, co-founder and CEO of Ampcera Inc. "We look forward to working with our partners to accelerate the commercialization of solid-state batteries as a trusted supplier of critical materials."

"We are very pleased to partner with Ampcera. We highly value Ampcera's technology that could make solid-state electrolyte materials," said Youngchul Kwon, VP, Corporate Business Development Office, Hanwha Solutions.

"Our sulfide-based solid electrolyte materials demonstrate superior performance with the room temperature ionic conductivity exceeding 12 mS/cm, which is comparable to the flammable liquid electrolyte that is to be replaced by the solid electrolyte. In addition to 25+ patents and patent applications and trade secrets, our technology is further bolstered through collaborations with auto OEMs, cell producers, national laboratories, and universities, including multiple projects funded by the U.S. Department of Energy," said Dr. Hui Du, Ampcera's co-founder and CTO.

About Ampcera Inc.

Ampcera is a U.S.-based innovator in the development and commercialization of high-performance solid electrolytes and scalable manufacturing processes for next-generation lithium batteries. Its solid electrolyte replaces flammable liquid electrolyte in conventional lithium-ion batteries. The products and technologies offered by Ampcera have gained strong market demand from its more than 200 paying customers as solid-state battery technology is quickly being developed for commercial applications. Its customers include many of the leading automotive OEMs and cell producers in the world.

About Hanwha Solutions Corporation

Hanwha Solutions aims to deliver sustainable solutions for the planet through smart energy solutions and customer-focused materials. The Company operates its business through four divisions: Qcells, Chemical, Galleria and Insight. The Qcells Division offers total energy solutions from photovoltaic module manufacturing and power plant operation to electricity retailing service. The Chemical Division, the first in Korea to produce polyvinyl chloride (PVC), manufactures various chemical products and eco-friendly plasticizers. The Galleria Division, an operator of a premium department store chain, provides premium fashion and food services. The Insight Division is a leading real estate developer specializing in industrial complexes. With its innovative technologies for sustainable growth, Hanwha Solutions strives to become a global leader in bringing a better future for humanity.

