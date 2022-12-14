CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Announces Record Growth, Publishes Distinctive 2023 Events Calendar for Forward-Thinking Global Tech Leaders

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to share its record-setting growth and its lineup of 2023 CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Summits the company will be producing. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



In 2022, HMG Strategy shattered its previous sales records and experienced exceptional sponsorship and engagement for its events throughout 2022.

“Global technology leaders and top-tier partners are seeing the unique value we deliver not only through our in-person Executive Leadership Summits and our virtual events but also through our peer-driven global advisory services,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “In this highly volatile macro-economic climate, CIOs, CISOs and global technology executives need to demonstrate bold and authentic leadership to help the senior leadership team achieve its strategic goals and to foster an inclusive and trusting environment among employees. The HMG Digital Ecosystem delivers this and more to our community members and our partners.”

HMG Strategy’s 2023 CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Summit Series

The theme behind HMG Strategy’s 2023 CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Summit Series is ‘Resilient Leadership: Driving Fearless Reinvention to Deliver a Secure Digital Agenda.’ Key issues to be explored by CIOs, CISOs and global technology executives at each of these events is encapsulated in the following description:

Inflationary pressures and other macro-economic challenges are creating headwinds for technology executives and fellow members of the C-suite to execute on and achieve strategic goals. The fast-changing socio-economic landscape is prompting technology executives to become more creative than ever and to draw upon authentic and inclusive leadership skills to inspire their teams. As technology executives continue to increase their stature in the C-suite, this is creating unique opportunities for them to foster a collaborative culture, embrace innovative approaches, and develop strong partnerships to leverage hot technologies such as AI, cloud platforms and cyber technologies to securely move the needle for the business and win in tumultuous times.

HMG Strategy’s 2023 Schedule of Events includes Executive Leadership Summits in New York; Phoenix; Charlotte; Silicon Valley; Atlanta; Boston; Dallas; New Jersey; Greenwich, CT; Central CT; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Southern California; Minneapolis; Philadelphia; Detroit; San Diego; St. Louis; Houston; Denver and Toronto.

For the full 2023 Executive Leadership Summit schedule, including virtual events such as our 2023 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit and our distinctive 2023 Global Women in Technology Summit, please visit here.

At HMG Strategy’s Executive Leadership Summits, you will discover:

How to reinvent and reimagine the modern enterprise and foster a connected culture in a hybrid work environment through empathetic and inclusive leadership

and through Approaches to lead courageously into the C-suite and board in a customer centric enterprise

in a customer centric enterprise Opportunities to be immersed in the latest technology trends from Silicon Valley and around the world

and around the world Recommendations to accelerate your professional brand and up-level your professional network

and up-level your professional network Critical insights into new digital business models and why it’s the best time ever to be a top technology executive.



About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led global advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which brings together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of research services designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a digital roundtable series that’s designed to connect enterprise technology and security leaders with the most innovative technology and cybersecurity companies from across the world.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

