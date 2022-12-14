[Latest] Global E-Learning Market Size/Share Worth USD 848.1 Billion by 2030 at a 17.53% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “E-Learning Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Online E-Learning, Learning Management System (LMS), Mobile E-Learning, Rapid E-Learning, Virtual Classroom), By Provider (Service, Content), By Application (Academic [K-12, Higher Education, Vocational Training], Corporate [SMBs, Large Enterprises], Government), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global E-Learning Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 210 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 281 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 848.1 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 17.53% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the E-Learning market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with the impact they have on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the E-Learning market.

E-Learning Market: Overview

E-learning is electronic learning involving electronic gadgets through which teaching can be done. It has four main types: one-to-one, group, video-based, and course learning. Examples of e-learning platforms include Byju’s MOOCs (Massive Online Open Courses), e.g., Coursera or Futurelearn, Udemy, and many others. In addition, e-learning involves smartphones, computers, laptops, and a good internet connection through which knowledge and teaching have been performed.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global E-Learning Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20635

Market Dynamics.

Drivers.

The growing use of e-learning during a pandemic

Technological advancement, upgradation in new electronic product developments, and ease of accessibility to the internet have enhanced the performance of the e-learning market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, an article published by World Economic Forum in January 2022 states that the online learning platform Coursera recorded 20 million new student registrations in 2021. Additionally, cost-effective learning courses and depending on the online platform during the COVID-19 pandemic have driven the market enormously. This factor is anticipated to enhance the overall demand for e-learnings in the growing technological field.

Restraints.

Disadvantages associated with e-learning

However, confidentiality and cyber security are one of the restraining factors for the global- e-learning market. In addition, technological barrier and high investments cost for e-learning setup is expected to hamper the market in coming years.

(A free sample of the E-Learning report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the E-Learning report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request Customized Copy of E-Learning Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=20635





Opportunities.

Growing demand for electronic-based devices

The growth of the e-learning market is driven by growing demand for consumer wearable electronic devices, computers, PCBs, laptops, LED, and others that are expected to create the need for electronic gadgets. Moreover, the rise in the demand for electronic devices and the advancement of technology in electronic gadgets surged the e-learning market in 2021. For instance, according to an article published by Invest India in November 2022, the electronic devices industry valued at $118 bn in 2019-20 is segmented as Mobile Phones (24%), Consumer Electronics (22%), Strategic Electronics (12%), Computer Hardware (7%), LEDs (2%). Over 2.3X growth in domestic electronics production in 6 years; From $ 29 Bn (FY15) to $ 67 billion (FY21). These factors are expected to increase the potential sales of e-learning in the growing electronics industry in the upcoming years.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the E-Learning market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the E-Learning market forward?

What are the E-Learning Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the E-Learning Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the E-Learning market sample report and company profiles?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global E-Learning Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/e-learning-market/

Challenges.

Miniaturization of devices

The growing trend for miniaturization of electronic devices, which in turn leads to the requirement for high-performance adhesives. Furthermore, lack of face-to-face interaction and low motivation to learn will dampen the market. In addition, the re-opening of schools, colleges, and universities and recovery from a pandemic is expected to act as a challenging factor in the e-learning market during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the E-Learning report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/e-learning-market/

Report highlights.

The market is segmented based on technology: online e-learning, learning management systems (LMS), mobile e-learning, rapid e-learning, and virtual classroom.

The learning management system dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow with a total market share of 22.59% over the forecast period. A learning management system (LMS) is a software application and web-based technology widely used worldwide to plan, implement and assess a specific learning process. According to an article published by Forbes in September 2020, Forbes has listed the top 10 LMS learning technology, named The Best Learning Management Systems of 2022.

MATRIX LMS., TalentLMS., Absorb., iSpring., Docebo., D2L Brightspace LMS., Blackboard Learn LMS., and others. The LMS technology offers administration, documentation, reporting, tracking, automation, and delivery of educational courses, training programs, materials, or learning and development programs, a widely accepted tool globally. This factor will enhance the potential sales of the e-learning market in the upcoming years.

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazines, Case Studies, Research Papers or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “E-Learning Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Online E-Learning, Learning Management System (LMS), Mobile E-Learning, Rapid E-Learning, Virtual Classroom), By Provider (Service, Content), By Application (Academic [K-12, Higher Education, Vocational Training], Corporate [SMBs, Large Enterprises], Government), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/e-learning-market/

Based on the provider, the segment is segmented into service and content.

The content provider segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow over the forecast period with a total market share of 38.59%. Content provider segment access to a central repository of data. A provider is part of an android application, which often provides its own UI for working with the data. However, content providers are primarily intended to be used by other applications, which access the provider using a provider’s client objects. In addition, ease of access and quality content from various e-learning platforms such as Byjus, Study IQ, Unacademy, Udemy, and others have increased the sales of the global e-learning market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the segment includes the academic [K-12, higher education, vocational training], corporate [SMBs, large enterprises], and government. It is expected that the global educational segment to hold a dominant position during 2022 -2031 with a total share of 34.78%.

Key elements such as the strict lockdown shutdown of many colleges, schools, corporate sectors, and others have spurred the demand for e-learning applications. In addition, maintaining the inline o and consistency in the educational syllabus and government data and continuing the pending corporate work has boosted the e-learning market during the forecast period.

Platforms such as Microsoft teams, Zoom, Skype, and other applications ah has gained popularity in the e-learning market due to their ease of accessibility, simple procedures, and good technicality. According to a report published by Matthew Woodward in August 2022, in terms of enterprise users, Zoom had 27 clients paying at least $1 million per year in 2020. These factors are projected to grow e-learning during the forecast period.

Regional Snapshots.

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is the dominant region in the e-learning market. This region is also anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, with a total market share of 42.78%. Countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico have enhanced the performance of the e-learning market. Growing awareness regarding the benefits of e-learning apps over traditional practices has improved the e-learning market. In addition, the adoption of IoT, AI-based learning, and the advancement of technology has spurred the demand.

Moreover, automatic translation, localization methods, machine learning, and distant learning kind of innovative learning applications have been enhanced in the countries such as America, Mexico, and others. This factor is responsible for the growth of the e-learning market. These fundamental elements positively escalated the demand for e-learning in the North American region.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific and Europe are also expected to show positive growth in the e-learning market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the wide acceptance of learning apps such as Udemy, Byjus, Coursera, Unacademy, and others in India is expected to increase the potential sales of the e-learning market in the forthcoming years.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 210.0 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 848.1 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 281 billion CAGR Growth Rate 17.53 % CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Adobe, Aptara Inc., Articulate Global LLC, CERTPOINT, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., D2L Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Others Key Segment By Technology, Provider, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global E-Learning Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/e-learning-market/

Key Players

Adobe

Aptara Inc.

Articulate Global LLC

CERTPOINT

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

D2L Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Key Findings:

The LMS technology type segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow over the forecast period with a total market share of 22.59%.

The content provider application segment will hold a dominant position during 2022 -2031 and grow at a CAGR of 38.59% during the forecast period.

The academic-based application segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow with a total market share of 34.78% over the forecast period.

North America is the dominant region in the nano-metal oxide market and growing at a CAGR of 42.78%.

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 45% or 70 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

Service guarantees are available.

A report in Microsoft Power BI

Personalized market brief by author.

Power BI< PDF, Excel and PowerPoint.

Can be accessible by unlimited users.

30% discount on your next purchase.

Permission to print the report.

Dedicated account manager.

Service guarantees are available.

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global E-Learning Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/e-learning-market/

Segments covered in the report

By Technology

Online E-Learning

Learning Management System (LMS)

Mobile E-Learning

Rapid E-Learning

Virtual Classroom

By Provider

Service

Content

By Application

Academic [K-12, Higher Education, Vocational Training]

Corporate [SMBs, Large Enterprises]

Government

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global E-Learning Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/e-learning-market/

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Browse More Related Reports:

K12 Education Market : K12 Education Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Public, Private), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Application (High School, Middle School, Pre-primary School and Primary School), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Higher Education Technology Market : Higher Education Technology Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Hardware (PCs/Laptops, Projectors, Tablets/Smartphones, Printers, Others) Solutions (Learning Management System, Student Information System, Performance Management, Student Response System, Campus Management, Others) Services (Community Colleges, Private Colleges, State Universities)), By Mode (Online Learning, Offline Learning), By End-user (State Universities, Community Colleges, Private Colleges), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Digital Education Publishing Market : Digital Education Publishing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Digital assessment books, Digital textbooks, Others), By End User (higher education, K12, Corporate or skill based), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

U.S. Education Market : U.S. Education Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Cloud, On-premise), By Content (Audio-based content, Text content, Video-based content), By Smart Learning (Simulation Based Learning, Social Learning, Blended Learning, Webinars, Others), By Component (Service, Hardware, Software), and By Region - Regional Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Automation Testing Market : Automation Testing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Testing Type (Functional testing, Non-Functional testing), By Endpoint Interface (Online, Desktop, Mobile, Embedded Software), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Service (Advisory & Consulting, Implementation, Support & Maintenance, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Online Poker Market : Online Poker Market Size, Trends and Insights By Device Type (Mobile, Desktop), By End-user (Gambling Enthusiasts, Dabblers, Social Exuberant), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Facility Management Market : Facility Management Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type Analysis (Hard services, Soft services, Others), By Industry Vertical Analysis (Healthcare, Government, Education), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Multi-Access Edge Computing Market : Multi-Access Edge Computing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By End Use (IT & Telecom, Smart Cities, Smart Homes, & Smart Buildings, Datacenters, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Key Insights:

The LMS technology type segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow over the forecast period with a total market share of 22.59%.

The content provider application segment will hold a dominant position during 2022 -2031 and grow at a CAGR of 38.59% during the forecast period.

The academic-based application segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow with a total market share of 34.78% over the forecast period.

North America is the dominant region in the nano-metal oxide market and growing at a CAGR of 42.78%.

Recent Development:

In June 2018, VIPKID, an education firm, expanded its USD 500 million funding for children’s language learning and provided an educational experience to students aged between 4-12 years. This strategic business expansion has enhanced VIKIPID’s product portfolio for the e-learning market in the coming years.

In 2020: Google partnered with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to digitalize its classrooms across India. With the growing funding, several education institutes are improving their course delivery to their students. This kind of strategic business expansion has boosted the e-learning market in India.

In September 2021, Coursera planned to expand its e-learning course in India. This strategic business expansion has escalated Courser’s product portfolio for e-learning applications.

This E-Learning Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for E-Learning? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This E-Learning Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the E-Learning Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the E-Learning Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the E-Learning Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of E-Learning Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global E-Learning Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is E-Learning Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact on E-Learning Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the E-Learning Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for E-Learning Industry?

Directly Purchase a copy of the E-Learning report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/e-learning-market/





Reasons to Purchase E-Learning Market Report

E-Learning Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative market analysis based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

E-Learning Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

E-Learning Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

E-Learning Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global E-Learning Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/e-learning-market/

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global E-Learning market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide E-Learning market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the E-Learning market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and Industry Vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide E-Learning market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the E-Learning Industry.

Managers in the E-Learning sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide E-Learning market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in E-Learning products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/custom-market-insights/ .

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/custommarketins

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cmarketinsights

Contact Us:

Joel John

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global E-Learning Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/e-learning-market/