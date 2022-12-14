New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Barbeque Grill Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373228/?utm_source=GNW



Barbeque Grill Market Growth & Trends



The global barbeque grill market size is expected to reach USD 6.97 billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030. The growing shift in lifestyles & eating habits and the rising popularity of grilled food owing to its nutritional benefits is expected to lead to the growth of the industry. The steadily increasing number of barbeque (BBQ) concept restaurants across the world is anticipated to boost product demand.



The consumers, especially the young generation, like to taste and experiment with new and unique food dishes.And most barbeque restaurants are increasingly offering live cooking, extensive buffet spread, vibrant atmosphere, and great music, which is expected to favor the growth of the barbeque grill over the forecast period.



According to National Restaurant Association, there were over 1 million restaurant locations in the U.S. in 2020 and the industry revenue is projected to reach USD 899 billion in 2022.



Additionally, manufacturers are redoubling their efforts to capture market share by offering smaller, utilitarian items designed for outdoor purposes, which will help boost the adoption of these barbeque grills.For instance, the FireWire is a flexible skewer made of stainless-steel cable that enables users to prepare kabobs, fold them into a marinating bag, and place them directly onto the grill.



In addition, products such as the Maverick GL-01 Fluorescent Stainless-Steel Light is a clip-on light that can be clipped onto the side tray of an outdoor grill are useful accessories for barbeque grills.



The market for barbeque grills is growing at a significant pace.Barbeque grill includes gas, electric, and charcoal-based for cooking in household and commercial kitchens.



The growing awareness among individuals regarding different food/cuisine is likely to build a positive market scenario for barbeque grills. The increasing culture of house parties across western countries is triggering the usage of cooking appliances such as grillers and fryers and, therefore, consumers these days are increasingly installing various cooking appliances at their residences.



By product, the electric segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.Economic electricity accessibility and rising concerns about eco-friendly appliances are drawing the attention of consumers toward technology-led food cooking appliances and thus consolidating the demand for electric barbeque grills.



The appliance is safer than other counter products as it avoids gas leaks and fire accidents.Further, these come along with rotisserie attachments and non-stick grill plates giving them greater functionality.



They can also be used instantly without any pre-heating leading to increased convenience. Growing adoption of these appliances can be attributed to their features such as hassle-free fire ignition, automatic temperature adjustment, and safe & smokeless operation, among others.



Commercial application of barbeque grills is estimated to be the largest category during the forecast period.Rapid construction in the commercial segment particularly the hospitality sector is expected to favor the growth of the barbeque grill industry.



Increasing working performance in the hotel industry has resulted in a rise in hotel construction activities. Additionally, restaurants, food stations, food joints, and other public eateries are leveraging the growth prospects for the BBQ grill market.



North America is the largest regional market for barbeque grills and contributed a share of 57.4% in 2021. Americans love to have cookout outdoor parties and enjoy entertaining families and friends. People living in there prefer barbeque grilling at home for various festivals and celebrations. As per the report of the Hearth, Patio, and Barbeque Association (HPBA), nearly 75% of U.S. adults owns grills or a smoker to better serve the needs of barbeque grill enhancing the growth of the regional market.



Barbeque Grill Market Report Highlights

• The gas product segment accounted for the largest share of 55.4% in 2021. Gas appliances are used for cooking food directly as well as indirectly, i.e., cooking on a platform placed on top of the grill. The easy availability and affordability of these products are likely to supplement this growth over the forecast period

• By application, the household segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The increasing prominence of outdoor living areas, rising demand for home appliances, and growing preference for home-cooked food are some of the factors augmenting segmental growth

• Asia Pacific held a considerable market share in 2021 and is likely to grow at the highest pace over the forecast period. Growing demand for delicious cuisines, particularly from the younger generation in developing nations, and the growing hospitality industry including restaurants and hotels are driving the growth of the regional segment

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373228/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________