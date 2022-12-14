New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cashmere Clothing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End User, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373189/?utm_source=GNW



Cashmere Clothing Market Growth & Trends



The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global cashmere clothing market.Most of the manufacturers shut down their manufacturing plants which resulted in a significant slowdown in supply and distribution.



Physical stores are most affected because many people are still hesitant to approach large retail areas.For instance, in 2020, H&M closed around 70% of its stores worldwide.



High-street stores have been massively affected by store closures.According to a report published by Open Access Government in 2020, during the lockdown, many brands’ websites displayed sales of up to 70% off items.



Owing to the availability of these brands on the online platform, customers still purchased the products. Additionally, most regions across the globe have categorized cashmere clothing in the non-essential product category, which has led to a drastic decline in the sales of these products, mainly through brick-and-mortar stores, but also through online platforms. However, with the inception of the global economy,

the market for cashmere clothing is expected to bounce back post the COVID-19 era. The popularity of online distribution channels is expected to create a steady demand for cashmere clothes in the foreseeable future.



The sweaters and coats product segment accounted for 51.88% market share in 2021 and are expected to witness progressive growth by 5.6% during the forecasted period. The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for different types of premium sweaters and coats, such as casual and formal wear.



The men’s end-user segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the upgraded standards of living and increasing demand for cashmere clothing, such as coats and trousers, as fashion apparel.



Europe was the largest regional market in 2021 and accounted for more than 37.38% of the global share. The market is driven by rising demand for different types of cashmere clothing in countries, such as Germany, Italy, and the U.K. Moreover, Europe is considered the world’s largest fashion hub due to the strong presence of several luxury brands in the region, which also drives the market growth. However, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period. The U.S. is the major market in this region due to the high demand for luxury clothing.



