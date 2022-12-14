New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dye Sublimated Apparel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Printing Technique, By Distribution Channel And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999613/?utm_source=GNW



The global dye sublimated apparel market size is expected to reach USD 10.67 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period. Increasing popularity of customized designers’ apparel with digital printing, slogans, ambition quotations, and photo works on clothes is among the major factor driving the growth of the industry. Furthermore, where apparel was previously worn for better comfort and product quality, clothes are now also considered a fashion accessory, where consumers have been looking for apparel to get unlimited design possibilities with full-color coverage with custom clothes, thereby driving the product demand.



Over the past few years, numerous companies have been offering products with advanced fabric technologies and enhanced features.These apparels are lightweight, versatile, and suitable for various work environments.



For instance, Six Six Apparel, a U.S.-based company, provides a wide range of customized logo and design apparel with a permanent graphic imprint that does not crack or fade easily. In recent years, the dye sublimation printing technique has been increasingly adopted by many companies due to its high-quality photographic results. This technique utilizes thermal transfer to shift different amounts of colored dye pigments from a carrier film to the PVC printing surface, to which the dyes bond chemically.



Reduction in frictional resistance technology and improvements in the overcoat materials result in a reduction in the occurrence of wrinkles in clothes and ensure the breathability of clothes.Dye sublimated t-shirt segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021.



With the increased popularity of sports in countries, such as China, India, and Germany, due to investments by governments in sports-related activities, the product demand is anticipated to increase in the years to come. Furthermore, sports teams and clubs of almost all sports have started to design and wear custom-designed t-shirts and jerseys with their unique logos and designs.



Various sporting clubs are following this trend to increase the visibility of their teams and to provide a unique appearance to their team players and fans.Major companies in the industry are trying to increase their presence in by expanding their production facilities in various regions.



For instance, in May 2019, Gildan, a Canada-based company involved in the manufacturing of customized apparel via printing technologies, such as screen printing and sublimation, announced its plan to invest USD 45 million to purchase land in Bangladesh and establish two large textile facilities along with related sewing operations.



• The global industry is growing on account of increasing spending on customized clothes with print photographs and gradient tones

• In 2021, North America was the largest region. The awareness about sustainable products is growing significantly in this rising, due to which dye-sublimated apparel designers and manufacturers are putting efforts in including sustainably-sourced apparel in their portfolios

• The t-shirts segment accounted for the largest share of the overall revenue in 2021. The segment growth is attributed to the high demand for custom t-shirts in the sports industry across the globe

• Small format heat press emerged as the largest segment in 2021 and is projected to expand further at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

• Small-format heat press machines are ideal for hobbyists and small businesses. These are portable heat presses that transfer designs and patterns to small materials

