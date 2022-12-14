Smart Business Owner Launches New Website for New Business Owners and Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Sydney, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Business Owner is pleased to announce the launch of their new website created for new business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. This online publication helps readers make the moves that smart business owners make. The articles broadly cover topics from marketing, finance & tax, sales, operations, people & culture, investing profit, and so on. Local Digital, a digital marketing agency, publishes SBO. The site has been created to provide free resources to existing business owners and those planning to independently set up a new business.



Smart Business Owner

Only some new businesses have the liberty to hire an agency that can guide them through the initial days. Smart Business Owner has created this resource center to help them navigate the first phase of setting up a business. The information will help them grow and improve their business without hiring an agency. The website features in-depth articles on various business aspects, starting with marketing, advertising, financing, HR, operations, diversification, etc.

Smart Business Owner is also planning to launch a podcast. With preparations in full swing, the platform invites experts from marketing, sales, operations, and other areas of business who are willing to share their valuable knowledge, experience, and input with the audience. Apart from the podcasts, the website also has plans to launch SBO Pro, a paid community for business owners who want to share their journey and learn from others. The website is currently updated with lots of posts, starting with marketing. Industry experts offer some amazing inputs, from discovering low-cost marketing ideas for small businesses to Guerrilla marketing ideas.

From the sales point of view, readers can also explore topics such as how to set KPI sales targets to commission structure for sales teams; business owners will learn about some very crucial sales tips. Operations are one of the most crucial departments in the business. It lies in the very center and can have a tremendous effect on the future of the business. So, visit this site to learn how to start a business with little or no money, legal requirement, insurance, business structures, trademarks, and other important topics. New business owners can also learn more tips about people and culture, finance and tax, investing profit and diversification, and so on.

To learn more visit https://smartbusinessowner.com.au/marketing/

About Smart Business Owner

Smart Business Owner is an online resource center for aspiring entrepreneurs. The site offers free tips & tricks from the frontlines of Australian businesses so that they can improve and grow their businesses faster. The site offers posts in categories: Marketing, Sales, Operations, People & Culture, Finance & Tax, and Investing Profit. The site has recently launched a podcast where experts from various fields of business are invited to share their valuable insights and experiences.

###

Contact

Smart Business Owner

Phone: +1 (300) 896-007

Website: https://smartbusinessowner.com.au/





newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com



Attachment