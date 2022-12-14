Credit Acceptance Named #14 Midsize Company in Computerworld 2023 Best Places to Work in IT

Southfield, Michigan, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named #14 among midsize organizations on Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT for 2023.



The list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for tech professionals, based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, retention and future of work.

Our technology department has been at the forefront of many important recent changes at Credit Acceptance, with increased focus on dealer and consumer experience, and making significant investments and modifications to our technology to support our team members as we embrace a hybrid work environment.

“This award is a testament to the great culture at Credit Acceptance,” said Ravi Mohan, Chief Technology Officer. “It provides team members with an environment to do their best work and deliver on our mission of changing the lives of our customers and team members.”

This is the 11th workplace award Credit Acceptance received this year, reflecting the Company’s commitment to making this a great place to work. Our other awards in 2022 are:

Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For (8 out of the last 9 years)

Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (8 years in a row)

Fortune Best Workplaces for Women (4 out of the last 8 years)

People Magazine’s Companies that Care (first time)

Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials (6 out of the last 8 years)

Top Workplaces USA (both years this award has been in existence)

Metropolitan Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For (11 years in a row)

Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness (3 years in a row)

Nevada Top Workplaces (3 years in a row)

2022 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces (11 years in a row)

To see the complete list of Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT, visit Best Places to Work in IT 2023.

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today’s abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems – and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld’s award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world’s largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com.