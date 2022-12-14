Streamline Health® Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total contract value of SaaS bookings for the nine months ended October 31, 2022 was $14.1 million compared to $3.9 million during the same period of fiscal 2021

Strengthened balance sheet with recent capital raise of $8.3 million

Third quarter 2022 SaaS revenue up 14% vs. third quarter 2021



Atlanta, GA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (“Streamline” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended October 31, 2022.

Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 GAAP Financial Results

The following financial results have been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Fiscal third quarter 2022 financial results represent the consolidation of the Company with Avelead Consulting, LLC (“Avelead”), which was acquired in the fiscal third quarter 2021. Fiscal third quarter 2021 GAAP financial results reflect results from Avelead’s operations from the date of acquisition, August 16, 2021.

Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $6.2 million, a 13% increase from $5.5 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in revenue for the quarter was the result of higher revenue from SaaS and professional services. Total revenue for the nine months ended October 31, 2022 increased 60% to $18.1 million compared to $11.3 million for the nine months ended October 31, 2021. During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, SaaS revenue grew $0.4 million or 14% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and during the nine months ended October 31, 2022, $3.8 million or 72% compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was ($3.1) million, as compared to loss from continuing operations of ($4.4) million during the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Loss from continuing operations in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 included other expenses of ($0.6) million primarily related to interest expense and valuation adjustments.

Loss from continuing operations for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was ($9.2) million, as compared to loss from continuing operations of ($6.9) million during the first nine months of fiscal 2021. During the first nine months of fiscal 2021 the Company reported a one time gain of $2.3 million of other income related to the forgiveness of the PPP loan, which was the primary driver of the higher loss from continuing operations for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 Pro Forma and Non-GAAP Financial Results

The following financial results for Fiscal 2021 are pro forma and have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. These pro forma financial results represent the consolidation of the Company with Avelead as if Avelead’s operations were fully recognized during the comparable period.

Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $6.2 million, up slightly compared to pro forma revenue of approximately $6.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Total revenue for the nine months ended October 31, 2022 was $18.1 million, an increase of 9% compared to pro forma revenue of $16.6 million for the nine months ended October 31, 2021. For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, SaaS revenue comprised $3.2 million of revenue, up slightly compared to pro forma SaaS revenue of approximately $3.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. For the first nine months of fiscal 2022, SaaS revenue totaled $9.2 million, an increase of 7% compared to pro forma SaaS revenue of $8.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Total revenue of $6.2 million for the three months ended October 31, 2022 includes $2.8 million of revenue from Avelead. The pro forma revenue of approximately $6.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 includes $2.6 million of revenue from Avelead. Total revenue of $18.1 million for the nine months ended October 31, 2022 includes $7.8 million of revenue from Avelead. The pro forma revenue of approximately $16.6 million for the nine months ended October 31, 2021 includes $7.3 million of revenue from Avelead.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was a loss of ($1.2) million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($0.3) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended October 31, 2022 was a loss of ($3.6) million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($1.7) million for the nine months ended October 31, 2021. The increased loss from Adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2022 was driven by increased headcount, higher spend on research and development, accrual for performance bonuses and increased travel and entertainment spend as compared to the prior year.

As of October 31, 2022, the Company’s total Booked SaaS Annual Contract Value (“ACV”) was $14.9 million. This can be compared to Booked SaaS ACV of $10.6 million as of January 31, 2022. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company successfully executed on new bookings, and as of November 30, 2022 the Company reported $15.9 million of Booked SaaS ACV. The Booked SaaS ACV represents the annualized value of all executed SaaS contracts, including contracts that have not been fully implemented, as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the twelve months following the measurement date is renewed on its existing terms unless the Company has knowledge of the non-renewal.

Management Commentary

“At the end of our third quarter, we initiated our strategic alignment entering a new chapter of the Streamline story enabling us to maintain growth while prioritizing near term cash generation,” said Tee Green, Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. “Our mission to ensure heathcare providers can capture 100% of the revenue they’ve earned is resonating in the market, and we maintain our expectation of exiting fiscal 2022 with at least $17 million of Booked SaaS ACV.”

Conference Call

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Streamline reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Streamline’s management also evaluates and makes operating decisions using various other measures. One such measure is adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Streamline’s management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Streamline’s business operations.

Streamline defines “adjusted EBITDA” as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, and professional and advisory fees. A table reconciling this measure to “loss from continuing operations” is included in this press release.

Booked SaaS ACV represents the annualized value of all executed SaaS contracts, including contracts that have not been fully implemented, as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the twelve months following the measurement date is renewed on its existing terms unless the Company has knowledge of the non-renewal. Booked SaaS ACV should be viewed independently of revenue and does not represent revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract execution start and end dates and renewal rates. Booked SaaS ACV is not intended to be a replacement for, or forecast of, revenue. There is no GAAP measure comparable to Booked SaaS ACV.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made by Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements included herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s growth prospects, estimates of anticipated cash flow generation, anticipated bookings, recognition of revenue from contracts included in Booked SaaS ACV, industry trends and market growth, results of investments in sales and marketing, success of future products and related expectations and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the timing of contract negotiations and execution of contracts and the related timing of the revenue recognition related thereto, the potential cancellation of existing contracts or clients not completing projects included in the backlog and Booked SaaS ACV, the impact of competitive solutions and pricing, solution demand and market acceptance, new solution development and enhancement of current solutions, key strategic alliances with vendors and channel partners that resell the Company’s solutions, the ability of the Company to control costs, the effects of cost-containment measures implemented by the Company, availability of solutions from third party vendors, the healthcare regulatory environment, potential changes in legislation, regulation and government funding affecting the healthcare industry, healthcare information systems budgets, availability of healthcare information systems trained personnel for implementation of new systems, as well as maintenance of legacy systems, fluctuations in operating results, effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other similar entities, changes in economic, business and market conditions impacting the healthcare industry generally and the markets in which the Company operates and nationally, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the terms of its credit facilities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, except share and per share information)

Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Revenue $ 6,217,000 $ 5,514,000 $ 18,144,000 $ 11,333,000 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 3,570,000 2,623,000 9,983,000 5,496,000 Selling, general and administrative expense 4,053,000 3,439,000 12,488,000 8,507,000 Research and development 1,754,000 1,339,000 4,527,000 3,280,000 Acquisition-related costs 2,000 1,933,000 141,000 2,710,000 Total operating expenses 9,379,000 9,334,000 27,139,000 19,993,000 Operating loss (3,162,000 ) (3,820,000 ) (8,995,000 ) (8,660,000 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (198,000 ) (85,000 ) (519,000 ) (107,000 ) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt — (43,000 ) — (43,000 ) Acquisition earnout valuation adjustments 163,000 (417,000 ) 188,000 (417,000 ) Other 68,000 (10,000 ) 151,000 (4,000 ) Forgiveness of PPP loan and accrued interest — — — 2,327,000 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (3,129,000 ) (4,375,000 ) (9,175,000 ) (6,904,000 ) Income tax expense (9,000 ) (4,000 ) (22,000 ) (9,000 ) Loss from continuing operations (3,138,000 ) (4,379,000 ) (9,197,000 ) (6,913,000 ) Income from discontinued operations: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 69,000 — 401,000 Net loss $ (3,138,000 ) $ (4,310,000 ) $ (9,197,000 ) $ (6,512,000 ) Basic Earnings Per Share: Continuing operations $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.17 ) Discontinued operations — 0.00 — 0.01 Net loss $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average number of common shares – basic 47,730,009 45,709,952 47,329,923 41,498,873 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing operations $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.17 ) Discontinued operations — 0.00 — $ 0.01 Net loss $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average number of common shares – diluted 48,143,819 46,063,803 47,613,577 41,995,266





STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, except share and per share information)

October 31, 2022

(unaudited)

January 31, 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,699,000 $ 9,885,000 Accounts receivable, net 3,322,000 3,823,000 Contract receivables 831,000 843,000 Prepaid and other current assets 946,000 568,000 Total current assets 16,798,000 15,119,000 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 93,000 123,000 Right of use asset for operating lease 80,000 218,000 Capitalized software development costs, net 5,697,000 5,555,000 Intangible assets, net 15,244,000 16,763,000 Goodwill 23,089,000 23,089,000 Other 1,216,000 948,000 Total non-current assets 45,419,000 46,696,000 Total assets $ 62,217,000 $ 61,815,000 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 405,000 $ 778,000 Accrued expenses 3,289,000 1,803,000 Current portion of term loan 625,000 250,000 Deferred revenues 5,531,000 5,794,000 Current portion of lease obligation 87,000 204,000 Acquisition earnout liability 8,645,000 4,672,000 Total current liabilities 18,582,000 13,501,000 Non-current liabilities: Term loan, net of current portion and deferred financing costs 9,214,000 9,654,000 Deferred revenues, less current portion 148,000 136,000 Lease obligations, less current portion — 33,000 Acquisition earnout liability, less current portion — 4,161,000 Other non-current liabilities 109,000 286,000 Total non-current liabilities 9,471,000 14,270,000 Total liabilities 28,053,000 27,771,000 Stockholders’ equity: Common Stock, $0,.01 par value, 85,000,000 shares authorized; 55,130,334 and 47,840,950 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 551,000 478,000 Additional paid in capital 128,469,000 119,225,000 Accumulated deficit (94,856,000 ) (85,659,000 ) Total stockholders’ equity 34,164,000 34,044,000 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 62,217,000 $ 61,815,000





STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(rounded to the nearest thousand dollars)

Nine months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 Net Loss $ (9,197,000 ) $ (6,512,000 ) LESS: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 401,000 Loss from continuing operations, net of tax (9,197,000 ) (6,913,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 40,000 53,000 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 1,293,000 1,430,000 Amortization of intangible assets 1,519,000 721,000 Amortization of other deferred costs 360,000 369,000 Change in fair value of acquisition earnout liability (188,000 ) 417,000 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 43,000 Amortization of deferred financing costs 60,000 — Share-based compensation expense 1,212,000 1,659,000 Provision for accounts receivable allowance 21,000 14,000 Forgiveness of PPP loan and accrued interest — (2,327,000 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts and contract receivables 492,000 666,000 Other assets (868,000 ) (551,000 ) Accounts payable (373,000 ) (72,000 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,159,000 774,000 Deferred revenue (251,000 ) (305,000 ) Net cash used in operating activities (4,721,000 ) (4,022,000 ) Net cash provided by operating activities – discontinued operations — 406,000 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in Avelead, Net of Cash — (12,354,000 ) Proceeds from sale of ECM Assets — 800,000 Purchases of property and equipment (10,000 ) (18,000 ) Capitalization of software development costs (1,435,000 ) (1,048,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,445,000 ) (12,620,000 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of bank term loan (125,000 ) — Proceeds from issuance of term loan — 10,000,000 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 8,316,000 16,100,000 Payments for costs directly attributable to the issuance of common stock (52,000 ) (1,313,000 ) Payments related to settlement of employee share-based awards (165,000 ) (380,000 ) Payment for deferred financing costs — (168,000 ) Other 6,000 (3,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 7,980,000 24,236,000 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,814,000 8,000,000 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,885,000 2,409,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 11,699,000 $ 10,409,000





STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

NEW BOOKINGS

(rounded to the nearest thousand dollars)

October 31, 2022 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Software Licenses $ — $ 52,000 Professional Services 123,000 1,538,000 Audit Services 81,000 118,000 Maintenance and Support 17,000 56,000 Software as a Service 1,650,000 14,122,000 Q3 2022 Bookings $ 1,871,000 $ 15,886,000 Q3 2021 Bookings* $ 2,089,000 $ 6,296,000

*Bookings are presented on a total contract value basis, and include Avelead from the acquisition date, August 16, 2021







STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands except share amounts, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended In thousands, except per share data October 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 October 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Loss from continuing operations $ (3,138 ) $ (4,379 ) $ (9,197 ) $ (6,913 ) Interest expense 198 85 519 107 Income tax expense 9 4 22 9 Depreciation 13 16 40 53 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 446 446 1,293 1,430 Amortization of intangible assets 463 490 1,519 721 Amortization of other costs 131 110 360 338 EBITDA $ (1,878 ) $ (3,228 ) $ (5,444 ) $ (4,255 ) Share-based compensation expense 555 537 1,212 1,659 Non-cash valuation adjustments (163 ) 417 (188 ) 417 Acquisition-related costs, severance, and transaction-related bonuses 387 1,953 1,010 2,730 Forgiveness of PPP loan and

accrued interest — — — (2,327 ) Other non-recurring charges (73 ) — (140 ) 16 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 43 — 43 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,172 ) $ (278 ) $ (3,550 ) $ (1,717 ) Adjusted EBITDA per Diluted Share Reconciliation Loss from continuing operations per common share — diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.17 ) Net loss per common share — diluted (2) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.16 ) Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share (1) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) Basic weighted average shares 47,730,009 45,709,952 47,329,923 41,498,873 Includable incremental shares — adjusted EBITDA (3) 413,810 353,851 283,654 496,393 Adjusted diluted shares 48,143,819 46,063,803 47,613,577 41,995,266



