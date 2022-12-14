EnerSys Releases First Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) Report, Advancing Its Commitment to Climate Action

READING, Pa., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS)



EnerSys® (NYSE:ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, is proud to publish its first Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report. The TCFD report demonstrates progress along the company’s sustainability journey and is aligned with the company’s commitment to achieve net zero Scope 1 emissions by 2040 and net zero Scope 2 emissions by 2050.

“The TCFD report is yet another example of how EnerSys prioritizes sustainability in all aspects of our business,” said President & CEO David M. Shaffer. “By identifying important climate-related risks that will impact EnerSys, we can increase our focus on key preparation and mitigation strategies, maintaining our ability to provide energy storage solutions and services to customers across the globe, while also providing valuable information to investors and other stakeholders.”

The report covers the four main TCFD themes: governance, strategy, risk management, and key metrics and targets:

Governance – The sustainability strategy at EnerSys ensures that climate-related matters are managed by the Board, management committees, subject matter experts, and senior leadership.

Strategy – We are constantly evaluating physical and transition risks posed by climate change and how they could impact our business, operations and supply chain.

Risk Management - Our Risk Management Program is designed to identify risks across EnerSys with input from each business unit and function.

Metrics and Targets - We are committed to transparently reporting on our performance and goal progress annually so that we can maintain the trust and confidence of our investors, customers and other stakeholders.

The TCFD framework helps EnerSys articulate to investors, customers, employees and other stakeholders how EnerSys is managing and mitigating climate-related risk and is seizing opportunities as we help to create a sustainable future. The publication of the report is aligned with efforts to build transparency around sustainability and climate action, by adding further disclosures and context to previous reports such as our 2021 Sustainability Report and CDP report.

EnerSys is part of the United Nations Global Compact, the Alliance to Save Energy, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Plants Program, and the United Nations CEO Water Mandate, and has committed to implement innovative, sustainable, and value-creating sustainability strategies across its facilities. To learn more, please visit our Sustainability Webpage.

About EnerSys:

EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries which are sold across all three lines of business. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: https://www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability/.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or the Reform Act, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EnerSys’ projections, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions to reduce emissions and emissions intensity, the development of future technologies, business plans, and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements identified by words such as “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will,” and similar expressions. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that EnerSys expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including statements relating to the Company’s goals of achieving Scope 1 greenhouse gas neutrality by 2040 and Scope 2 neutrality by 2050, as well as statements expressing optimism or pessimism about such plans are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by EnerSys on its website or otherwise. EnerSys does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Although EnerSys does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, EnerSys cannot guarantee their accuracy. The foregoing factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. For a list of other factors which could affect EnerSys’ results, including earnings estimates, see EnerSys’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and “Forward-Looking Statements,” set forth in EnerSys’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. No undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements.

