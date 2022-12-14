Bolt Biotherapeutics Appoints Laura Berner to Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Laura Berner to its Board of Directors effective Dec. 14, 2022.



“Laura is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with impressive corporate leadership, operations, and business development experience,” said Randall Schatzman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Bolt Biotherapeutics. “As we continue to advance our immuno-oncology pipeline programs in the clinic, Laura brings important strategic perspective from leading and executing more than 50 transactions including research collaborations and product co-development and co-promotion partnerships. We are thrilled to have her join our board of directors.”

“Powered by its groundbreaking Boltbody™ ISAC technology, Bolt is developing an innovative immunotherapy pipeline with the potential to improve the lives of patients and meaningfully impact the fight against cancer,” said Ms. Berner. “I am honored to join the Board at Bolt. I look forward to working with the accomplished leadership team and Board to support Bolt’s continued progress and advancement of BDC-1001 into Phase 2 clinical development and BDC-3042 into the clinic, while building value through its collaborations and development of next-generation applications of the ISAC platform.”

Laura Berner has extensive biopharma industry experience, in leadership roles spanning corporate strategy, business development, investor relations and law. She currently serves as Chief Operating Officer at TRexBio, a private, venture-backed biotechnology company, with responsibility for corporate and operational functions. Previously, Ms. Berner was Vice President, Head of Business Development & Investor Relations at Myovant Sciences, where she led the execution of global partnerships for the commercialization of the company’s lead products Myfembree® (relugolix, estradiol and norethindrone acetate) and Orgovyx® (relugolix) and supported Myovant through multiple follow-on financings. Earlier in her career, Ms. Berner was a member of the business development team at Roche Pharma Partnering and the transactional law group at Genentech. She began her career as a corporate attorney, first at Ropes & Gray LLP and later in the Office of the General Counsel at Harvard University, advising on general corporate, business development and strategic transactions. Ms. Berner earned her B.A. in biology from Bryn Mawr College, her J.D. from Stanford Law School, and her MBA from the University of Illinois Urbana Champagne Gies College of Business.



About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Bolt Biotherapeutics’ pipeline candidates are built on the Company’s deep expertise in myeloid biology and cancer drug development. Bolt Biotherapeutics’ pipeline includes BDC-1001, a HER2-targeting Boltbody Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC), BDC-3042, a myeloid-modulating antibody, and multiple Boltbody ISAC collaboration programs. Bolt Biotherapeutics is currently progressing BDC-1001 through a Phase 1/2 dose-escalation clinical trial, as a monotherapy and in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo® (nivolumab), in a variety of HER2-expressing solid tumors. Bolt Biotherapeutics is advancing BDC-3042, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2, through IND-enabling studies. In preclinical development, BDC-3042 demonstrated the ability to convert tumor-supportive macrophages to tumor-destructive macrophages. Bolt Biotherapeutics is leveraging its ability to engineer and optimize novel applications of its Boltbody ISACs to develop multiple immuno-oncology candidates through strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit https://www.boltbio.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our clinical trials, the success of our collaborations and the application of our ISAC platform are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “on track,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: the potential product candidates that we develop may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or become commercialized; and our ability to maintain our current collaborations and establish further collaborations. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.boltbio.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

