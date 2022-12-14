NanoXplore Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

English French

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) in person on December 14, 2022. All resolutions were adopted by the shareholders. During the Meeting, Soroush Nazarpour, CEO of the Corporation, shared a presentation on the 5Y Strategic Plan. Such presentation can be found on NanoXplore’s website in the Investors section under Events and Presentation at www.nanoxplore.ca or by clicking here. It can also be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Altogether, 90,420,419 shares (54.61% of outstanding common shares) were accounted for at the Meeting. As part of the formal proceedings, the Corporation’s shareholders elected the Board of Directors and approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditor of the Corporation. The complete voting results from the Meeting are presented below.

Election of Directors

The Board of Directors fixed at eight the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting. Each of the eight nominees listed in the Management Information Circular was elected as a director of NanoXplore. All of the nominee directors were already members of the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

Nominee



Votes For Votes Against # % # % Rob Wildeboer 40,944,292 99.904%

39,155 0.096%

Benoît Gascon 36,870,706 89.965%

4,112,741 10.035%

Soroush Nazarpour 40,957,179 99.936%

26,268 0.064%

Cameron Harris 40,939,569 99.893%

43,878 0.107%

Denis Labrecque 40,602,489 99.070%

380,958 0.930%

Arinder S. Mahal 40,739,279 99.404%

244,168 0.596%

Jodie Morgan 40,787,250 99.521%

196,197 0.479%

Catherine Loubier 40,933,199 99.877%

50,248 0.123%



Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as auditor of NanoXplore until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 42,886,049 99.772%

97,864 0.228%



About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Gagné

Director, Investor Relations

martin.gagne@nanoxplore.ca

Tel: 1.438.476.1342