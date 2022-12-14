ZipBy and EasyPark support the Vancouver Food Bank by donating $1 from every parking session across greater Vancouver for transactions made with the ZipBy mobile app*

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZipBy, a global leader in parking technology today announced a community give-back program in partnership with EasyPark, Canada to donate $1 from every parking transaction made through the ZipBy mobile app, to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.



The promotion will run through the upcoming holiday period from December 15th through January 1st. The ZipBy app is accepted at all EasyPark parking lots, and in addition, many of the EasyPark lots are also offering customers a 10% discount when using the ZipBy app. While discounts are not available at all lots, the app can be used at lots around the city, including all Vancouver Park Board lots and CMHC Granville Island. During this promotional period, ZipBy and EasyPark will donate $1 from every ZipBy mobile app transaction to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

The partnership between ZipBy and EasyPark is another step towards both companies’ commitment to our community and sustainability goals. This initiative supports the City of Vancouver’s Transportation 2040 strategic vision for our city and further supports the City of Vancouver’s Climate Emergency Action Plan.

About ZipBy:

ZipBy is the only parking technology globally that offers a combination of On Street, Off Street and Surface Lot parking, all in one mobile app. The ZipBy app becomes the parking meter. ZipBy is headquartered in Sydney, Australia with offices in North America.

The ZipBy app was launched earlier this year into all 139 EasyPark lots around greater Vancouver as a way of making quick, easy, and frictionless payments on lots.

About EasyPark:

Formed in 1947, EasyPark is dedicated to making parking easy. The company redesigns and reinvents parking services for clients such as public-sector organizations, including the City of Vancouver and Vancouver Park Board, and some of Vancouver’s largest property management companies. For more information, please visit www.easypark.ca .

*During the promotional period from December 15th, 2022 through January 1st, 2023