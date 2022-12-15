Phytosterols Market Size is expected to reach at USD 1,759 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.3%, Owing to Increasing Prevalence of Cardiac Diseases

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Phytosterols Market Size accounted for USD 795.3 Million in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 1,759.1 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030.



Phytosterols Market Statistics

Global phytosterols market value was worth USD 795 million in 2021, with a 9.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Europe region was accounted 51% of phytosterols market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific phytosterols market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2030

By application, the pharmaceuticals segment capture over 48.8% of total market share in 2021

Increasing need for biodegradable products, drives the phytosterols market revenue



Phytosterols Market Coverage:

Market Phytosterols Market Phytosterols Market Size 2021 USD 795.3 Million Phytosterols Market Forecast 2030 USD 1,759.1 Million Phytosterols Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 9.3% Phytosterols Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Phytosterols Market Base Year 2021 Phytosterols Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, And By Geography Phytosterols Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Arboris, Advanced Organic Materials, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., BASF, Cargill Inc., DuPont, Unilever, Raisio, and The Lubrizol Corporation. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Phytosterols Market Overview

Phytosterols, commonly known as plant sterols and stanol esters, are frequently occurring compounds present in plant membrane surfaces. Since phytosterols are similar in structure to cholesterol, they contend for uptake in the gastrointestinal system when consumed. As a consequence, cholesterol uptake is reduced and levels of these hormones decrease. Additionally, phytosterols are abundant in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, vegetable oils, soybeans, lentils, mushrooms, and nuts. Moreover, the phytosterols market is expanding as a result of numerous innovative products and extensive research and advancement to enhance phytosterols' medicinal effects.

Phytosterols Market Trends

Some of the primary contributors driving such growth projections have included a rise in the incidence of cardiovascular disorders worldwide, increasing urbanization, and an increasing number of obese people. Diabetes impacted 9.3% of the entire American population in 2016, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO). Diabetic individuals are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. Diabetes patient growth in population, advantageous reimbursement rules, and higher consumer spending power have all contributed considerably to market expansion in emerging regions.

North America is projected to lead the worldwide phytosterols market throughout the forthcoming period, due to the favorable government policies regulating the use of phytosterols, large patient populations afflicted with cardiovascular illnesses, and significant investments in both private and public development and research programs. A growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and the presence of significant international players in Europe are expected to lead the continent to have the largest proportion of the global phytosterols market. Furthermore, LAMEA is predicted to expand steadily due to the absence of global competitors in the region, weak reimbursement rules, and a lack of understanding about cardiovascular disorders.

Phytosterols Market Segmentation

The global phytosterols market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, and application. By product, the segment is separated into beta-sitosterol, stigmasterol, campesterol, and others. According to the phytosterols market forecast, the beta-sitosterol segment is predicted to develop significantly in the next years. The beta-sitosterol segment is predicted to account for the highest proportion of products due to increased use and consciousness of beta-sitosterol. Another factor that is expected to drive market expansion is the growing utilization of beta-sitosterol in a wide range of applications such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food items.

In terms of application, the market is categorized into food ingredients, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Due to the increased incidence of cardiovascular disorders throughout the world, particularly in Europe, North America, and India, the pharmaceutical industry is likely to account for the biggest share of applications. Because of increasing recognition of the use of sterols for the control of excess cholesterol levels within the body, the food ingredients category is expected to account for a large proportion of applications.

Phytosterols Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide phytosterols market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a phytosterols industry analysis, North America led the global market in 2021. This growth is due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), particularly coronary heart disease (CHD). Cardiovascular illnesses, such as unexpected cardiac arrest, hypertension, as well as coronary artery disease, are the leading causes of death in North America. In accordance with the American Medical Association, coronary heart disease killed nearly 900,000 people in the United States in 2016. The increased incidences of CVD in the nation, as well as continuous development and research into phytosterols, are a few of the reasons propelling the North American industry.

Phytosterols Market Players

Some of the prominent phytosterols market companies are Arboris, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, BASF, DuPont, Advanced Organic Materials, Unilever, Raisio, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Cargill Inc., and The Lubrizol Corporation

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Phytosterols Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Phytosterols Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Phytosterols Market?

Which region held the largest share Phytosterols Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers Phytosterols Market?

Who is the largest end user Phytosterols Market?

What will be the Phytosterols Market value in 2030?



