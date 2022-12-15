Composite Process Material Kits Market is Projected to Reach US$ 147 million in 2027

Raipur, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Composite Process Material Kits Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Composite Process Material Kits Market is driven by a host of factors, one of which is noted below:

Growth in the aerospace, wind energy, marine, and automotive segment.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Composite Process Material Kits Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Marine, Transportation, and Others),

(Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Marine, Transportation, and Others), By Kit Type (Pre-Cut Shapes, Combination Kits, Welded Kits, and Others),

(Pre-Cut Shapes, Combination Kits, Welded Kits, and Others), By Process Type (Prepreg Layup, Infusion Process, and Others),

By Region (Rest of the World, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America)

Composite Process Material Kits Market Insights

Based on the end-use industry type, Aerospace & Defense is expected to remain the biggest demand generator for vacuum consumable kits over the next five years and is also likely to experience the highest growth during the forecast period too driven by a host of factors including an expected recovery in aircraft production, high preference of kits than that of other industries, increasing penetration of composites in the modern aircraft programs, high dominance of prepreg materials in the aerospace composites; and growing demand for the automation in the manufacturing processes.

By Kit Type,

Pre-cut shape is the most preferred kit type in the market, whereas welded kit is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Pre-cut shaped kits are used for wind turbine blades. They are easy to handle, reducing the requirements for mechanical lifting equipment, ultimately resulting in cost savings.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is expected to remain the largest market over the next five years. The region has been the pioneer in the advanced composites industry with the presence of several small to large-sized OEMs, molders, process material suppliers, and raw material suppliers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the post-pandemic market developments. China is the workhorse of the region, driving the region’s share significantly.



COVID-19 Impact on the Composite Process Material Kits Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global Composite Process Material Kits market. During the pandemic, major manufacturers used a variety of strategies to increase their market share in the broader marketplace, including product launches, product improvements, and R&D spending.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Airtech Advanced Materials Group

Aerovac Composites One

Shanghai Leadgo-Tech Co., Ltd.

Diatex SAS

InCom Group

Metyx Composites

GEFiM

Pro-Vac Vacuum Consumables

Velocity Composites plc

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Composite Process Material Kits Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.





