European Pipe Seals Market is Projected to Reach US$ 282.9 Million in 2027

Raipur, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the European Pipe Seals Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the European Pipe Seals Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

An abrupt increase in raw material prices

Recovery in construction activities

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

European Pipe Seals Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Application Type (Wastewater, Potable water, and Others).

(Wastewater, Potable water, and Others). By Pipe Type (Plastic Pipe, Concrete/Clay Pipe, Steel/Ductile Iron Pipe).

(Plastic Pipe, Concrete/Clay Pipe, Steel/Ductile Iron Pipe). By Material Type (EPDM, SBR, and Others), and by Product Type (Gaskets, O-rings, and Others).

(EPDM, SBR, and Others), and by Product Type (Gaskets, O-rings, and Others). By Country (Germany, France, The UK, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)





European Pipe Seals Market Insights

By Application Type

The European pipe seals market is segmented into wastewater, potable water, and others. Wastewater is expected to remain the largest application type in the market during the forecast period. An increase in the repair and replacement of aging sewer and water pipes drives the segment's market. Gaskets, O-rings, connector seals, and lip seals are the majorly used seals for wastewater application.

By Pipe Type

The market is segmented into plastic pipe, concrete/clay pipe, and steel/ductile iron pipe. Plastic pipe is the dominant as well as the fastest-growing pipe type in the market. Plastic pipes are gradually replacing concrete and steel/ductile iron pipes. Plastic pipes include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), medium-density polyethylene (MDPE), polypropylene (PP), and fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) pipes. PVC is the dominant material in plastic pipes, owing to its low cost, durability, and ease of installation. Concrete/Clay pipe is the second-largest pipe type in the market,

By Material Type

The market is segmented into EPDM, SBR, and others. EPDM is likely to be the dominant as well as the fastest-growing material type in the market during the forecast period. EPDM is the preferred material type, owing to its excellent properties such as good resistance to ozone, weather, sunlight, aging, water & steam, alkalis, acids, and oxygenated solvents; excellent heat resistance; and good flexibility at low temperatures.



By Product Type

The market is segmented into gaskets, O-rings, and others. Gaskets are anticipated to remain the dominant product type in the market during the forecast period. A higher dominance of gaskets in all the major applications (wastewater, potable water, industrial, and agriculture) drives the segment’s market during the forecast period.

Which Country offers the best opportunity and growth?

Germany is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing country during the forecast period. The country is the home to several major pipe seal manufacturers, such as Trelleborg AB, VIP Polymers Ltd, and M.O.L Gummiverarbeitung GmbH & Co. KG.

France is also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, driven by the favorable government policies and investments in commercial, residential, and industrial projects.



COVID-19 Impact on the European Pipe Seals Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global European Pipe Seals market. During the pandemic, major manufacturers used a variety of strategies to increase their market share in the broader marketplace, including product launches, product improvements, and R&D spending.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Hultec + Bode GmbH

Trelleborg AB

M.O.L Gummiverarbeitung GmbH & Co. KG

Hauff Technik GmbH & Co. KG

DS Dichtungstechnik GmbH

VIP Polymers Ltd

Gulf Engineered Rubber and Plastics

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the European Pipe Seals Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

