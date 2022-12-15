Digital Educational Publishing Market Is Expected to Generate $41.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital educational publishing market garnered $9.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $41.5 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $9.9 billion Market Size in 2031 $41.5 billion CAGR 15.9% No. of Pages in Report 270 Segments covered Product Type, End User, and Region. Drivers Surge in internet penetration Rise in interest in virtual learning Opportunities Cutting-edge technology such as Augmented Reality (AR) Restraints Availability of open-source resources

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global digital educational publishing market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of all educational institutions.

Schools and universities have been replaced with online learning during the pandemic. As a result, the worldwide market for digital learning and digital publication has expanded rapidly.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global digital educational publishing market based on Product Type, End User, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the digital textbooks segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global digital educational publishing market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the digital assessment books segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the k-12 segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global digital educational publishing market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the higher education segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global digital educational publishing market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global digital educational publishing market analyzed in the research include Scholastic Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck, Hachette Livre, Pearson, Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning, John Wiley & Sons, Oxford University Press, and Thomson Reuters.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global digital educational publishing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

