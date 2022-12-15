Industrial Filtration Market Size to Hit USD 53.9 BN by 2030

Ottawa, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global industrial filtration market size will reach at USD 39.2 billion in 2023. Contaminating particles are taken out of the air and other gases using industrial filtration. Systems for air filtration and separation are needed for many industrial operations not just to safeguard the equipment but also the working environment. Equipment can be severely harmed by contaminants that are present throughout the production process. The removal and containment of these impurities for proper removal and disposal is one of the most crucial functions of industrial filtration.



Regional Snapshots

North America proves to be a booming market for the growth of the industrial filtration market because of enhanced industrialization and large investments in filtering equipment. Asia-Pacific region is also proving to be a driving market for this sector pertaining to the rapid urbanization of this region. Additionally, the expansion of industry is a contributing cause to urbanization. More jobs are created as a result of the rapid industrialization and growth of manufacturing businesses in a particular urban region.

Key Takeaways:

The North America industrial filtration market size was estimated at USD 15.62 billion in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 3.23% between 2022 to 2030

Based on filter media, the nonwovens segment has held for 14% revenue share in 2021

Liquid segment is growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030

The Air segment has held 45% revenue share in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 6.8%

China is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2022 to 2030

Japan is poised to grow at CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030

Canada is growing at a registered CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 to 2030





Report highlights

On the basis of type, liquid segment will have the highest growth in the forecasted. Demand for liquid filtration is anticipated to rise in response to rising demands for filtration methods, chemicals, and wastewater treatment. The control of coolants and lubricants, oil, fuel, urea, food and beverages, lifeblood plasma, and wastewater all employ these filters. Due to advancements in the chemical, food and beverage, water and wastewater treatment industries, the need for liquid filters will continue to increase throughout the anticipated period. Liquid filtration speeds up the process and avoids the expensive replacement of contaminated tissue filters.

On the basis of filter media, the non-woven fabric segment is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years. These nonwoven filter bags are made from nonwoven polypropylene fabric, which is soft, light, fire-resistant, reusable, long-lasting, water-resistant, hypoallergenic, and occasionally washable. Numerous end-user industries, such as the pharmaceutical and mineral processing industries, use these bags.

On the basis of by industry, the chemicals and petrochemicals are expected to be the largest market. Chemical activities produce pollutants that could react with the collection equipment. These toxins can harm workers and the environment. Cross-contamination with other materials is another issue that could compromise the product's quality. These factors are expected to increase demand for industrial filtration during the projected period, as industrial filtration is essential in the treatment of water.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 37.46 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 53.9 Billion CAGR 4.65% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032 Key Players MANN + HUMMEL, Danaher, Parker-Hannifin, 3M, Camfil, HYDAC, W.L. Gore, Sharplex, Cummins, EFC Filtration, Forain Italia, DRM.DR Muller AG and Others

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Industries are being forced to install air and liquid filtering technology because of tough restrictions enacted in response to increased environmental concerns. Government rules limiting pollution levels, which encourage the use of industrial filtration systems, have been driving the industry on a global scale. Furthermore, government initiatives in different countries to address venting and flaring from upstream oil and gas operations are propelling the industrial filtration market forward, particularly for activated carbon-based filters. In addition, the increase in industrialization operations and funding for industrial filtration startups, as well as the creation of new advanced-technology products is also booming the need of industrial filtration systems in the market.

Restraints

One of the most significant challenges with hefty size is the high expense. Furthermore, industrial filtration systems are difficult to maintain since they cannot handle continuous operation if the system is not self-cleaning and is clogged with waste particles. The industrial filtration market's growth is hampered by high capital and maintenance costs. The energy consumption is high as the processes such as ultra-filtration and centrifugal filtration during the industrial filtration requires significant amount of energy. However, throughout the projection period, the replacement of traditional filters with sophisticated feature filters is expected to generate chances for the industrial filtration market.

Opportunities

Filtration product digitalization is a key growth opportunity because it allows for real-time monitoring of industrial filters. Sensors are embedded in the filters, which record the air cleaners' load status and send service-related information to the plant operator. By preventing unscheduled equipment downtimes, this approach aids in the efficient planning of maintenance. Filters used in sensor technology can be replaced at precise intervals. It also reduces the risk of using filters beyond their operational life, ensuring that machines last as long as possible. The growth of digitalization in industrial filtration has aided manufacturers in effectively monitoring operational performance and collecting real-time data, due to the growth adoption of Industry. The evidence gained thus aids in the analysis of system performance, the prediction of maintenance needs and downtime, the gathering of system overview, and the automation of workflows, all of which facilitate monitoring and analysis.

Challenges

Even though industrial filtration is one of the most important components of an efficient industrial process, it is also fraught with limitations in terms of functionality. Viruses, VOCs (volatile organic compounds), mold, and bacteria with a diameter of less than 0.4 microns, can still penetrate and negatively impact indoor air quality, despite the use of industrial filters. Furthermore, the European Filter Classifications' foundation filters protect against insects and fibers. They do, however, have a limited effect on bigger pollen and are ineffective against smoke and blacking particles. Some of these technical inefficiencies may pose a problem for industrial filtration, as they may obstruct the use of industrial filters in applications where very small microns persist and have the potential to penetrate.

Also, Industrial filtration systems are difficult to maintain because they can't handle continuous operation if they aren't self-cleaning and are clogged with waste particles. The industrial filtration market's growth is hampered by high capital and maintenance costs. However, the replacement of traditional filters with sophisticated feature filters is expected to generate chances for the industrial filtration market.

Recent Developments

Eaton, a power management business, announced the launch of new product for the vehicles which is a Zero- Leak valve which is a compact form which shall be a boon for the vehicle industry. This valve shall be extremely efficient in sealing the vents in the most secure way in order to prevent the hazardous leak of any gasoline vapor. When welded to the tank, the stacked valve; reduced footprint enables a tighter seal, which lowers permeability.





Market Segmentation

By Type

Liquid Pressure Filtration Gravity Filtration Vaccum Filtration Centrifugal Filtration Others

Air Mechanical Electronic Gas Phase



By Filter Media

Activated Carbon/Charcoal

Fiberglass

Filter Paper

Metal

Non woven fabric





By Product

Bag Filter

Filter Press

Cartridge Filter

Depth Filter

Drum Filter

Electrostatic Precipitator

ULPA

HEPA

Others





By Industry

Food & Beverage

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Metal & Mining

Automotive





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





