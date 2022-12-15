Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: PN Management OÜ

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Nõgene, Paavo

Position: Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

_____________________________________

Transaction date: 14.12.2022

Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 16,040; Unit price: 0.54475748 EUR

(2): Volume: 13,960; Unit price: 0.54662536 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(2): Volume: 30,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.545626 EUR

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Coordinator

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee