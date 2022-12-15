Proactive news headlines including Green Critical Minerals, Perpetual Resources, Recce Pharmaceuticals and International Graphite

Sydney, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Green Critical Minerals Ltd (ASX:GCM) is aiming to build an Australian mine-to-market graphite business by earning into the McIntosh Graphite Project in WA, believed to be the third largest ASX-listed graphite project in Australia. Click here

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has updated the mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the flagship Beharra high-grade silica sand project in Western Australia, which now stands at 137.8 million tonnes at 98.6% SiO2. Click here

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has established a new anti-infective research unit at the Murdoch Children's Research Institute in Melbourne, one of the top three children’s research institutes in the world. Click here

International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) has intersected fresh areas of graphite mineralisation in a drilling program investigating the previously undrilled target SDE_1 at Springdale Graphite Project in Western Australia. Click here

Titan Minerals Ltd (ASX:TTM) shares have been as much as 9.2% higher after the company discovered broad and shallow zones of copper-molybdenum-gold mineralisation during drilling at Copper Ridge Porphyry prospect with the Linderos Project in southern Ecuador. Click here

Aruma Resources Ltd (ASX:AAJ) has expanded the greenstone footprint to more than 75 square kilometres during diamond core drilling at the Salmon Gums Gold Project, along strike from the Norseman Gold Camp in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Click here

Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) has launched a $6.1 million capital raising to fund further exploration and drilling at Trafalgar and elsewhere on the company’s Northeast Tasmanian gold assets, early exploration on WA lithium-gold assets and M&A opportunities. Click here

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has received all results from its recent 1,800-metre drilling program at El Pilar in central Cuba which was aimed primarily at validating 28,000 metres of historic drilling on the outcropping gold-copper oxide deposit. Click here

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) is trading higher after unearthing wide intersections of vanadium mineralisation at the Victory Bore Vanadium Deposit in Western Australia, including 92 metres at 0.41% vanadium pentoxide. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has intersected high-grade gold from its first deep diamond drill hole testing an Induced Polarisation (IP) target along the Eastern Corridor within the 1.4-million-ounce Cardinia Gold Project near Leonora in Western Australia. Click here

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has cored and logged its first core well 270-06C at the Southern Exploration Right 270 in South Africa, with preliminary results described as “very encouraging”. Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR)’s recent metallurgical tests have paved the way for a potentially low-cost mining and processing operation using conventional technology. Click here

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has launched its new investor hub the hub for existing and prospective shareholders, where they will find the latest company announcements, reports and presentations. Click here

AuTECO Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) believes the vast resources industry experience and knowledge of newly appointed non-executive director Kevin Tomlinson will be invaluable as it seeks to grow the 2.3-million-ounce gold resource at the Pickle Crow Project in Canada. Click here

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) has made an application for a new 118 square kilometres exploration licence called Nyora (ELA6586), which adjoins its South Cobar Project in the Central Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW. Click here

Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has some positive visuals from its reverse circulation (RC) drilling program targeting strong electromagnetic (EM) conductors at the wholly-owned Mt Clere Project in WA. Click here

Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF) is powering ahead towards the restart of the Black Swan Project in Western Australia, following positive outcomes from a bankable feasibility study (BFS) for a standalone 1.1 million tonnes per annum million feed option to produce smelter grade concentrate. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has discovered a new area of gold mineralisation at the Elizabeth Project in southern British Columbia, with the latest assays from the 2022 drill program returning high-grade gold hits up to 23.5 g/t. Click here

HyTerra Ltd (ASX:HYT) and joint venture partner Natural Hydrogen Energy LLC have produced a work program for flow testing of the Hoarty NE3 natural hydrogen exploration well at the Geneva Project in Nebraska, US. Click here

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA) will collaborate with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, one of Australia’s foremost cancer research centres, to explore novel uses of paxalisib in solid tumours. Click here

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX:ORN, JSE:ORN) has appointed experienced corporate finance executive Peet van Coller to lead the company’s financial operations in South Africa, effective from April 1 next year. Click here

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:ILA) has gained conditional approval from the Institutional Review Board to commence the Phase 2a PEACH clinical trial of its dengue prevention and treatment drug ISLA-101. Click here

Ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF), an emerging lithium–boron supplier, welcomes the US Fish and Wildlife Service’s (FWS) recent announcement that it has decided to list Tiehm’s buckwheat as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) and designate critical habitat. Click here

Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) has revealed another strong set of lithium results from the McDermitt Lithium Project in Oregon, US, where the company recently completed a program of infill and extensional drilling. Click here

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has secured a development permit under the Planning Act 2016 and an environmental authority (EA) for the TECH Project under the Environmental Protection Act 1994. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) continues to notch up success in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in the world-class Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, with extensive oil and gas shows observed in the horizontal section of the Wolf Pack Well. Click here

