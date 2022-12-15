Van Lanschot Kempen - Real Estate ESG Analysis: Only 10% of listed real estate companies have set targets for net zero carbon emissions by 2050

English Dutch

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 15 December 2022

Van Lanschot Kempen stimulates the real estate sector, the largest contributor to global carbon emission, to accelerate its net zero ambitions



R eal estate companies are behind the curve on measuring and reporting greenhouse gas (‘GHG’) emissions ; o nly 10% of listed real estate companies have net zero targets on all three scopes (externally verified) , despite the sector being the largest emitter of GHG .

80% of real estate companies have no b oard - level oversight for GHG emissions targets , while only 7% of the se companies have GHG targets reflected bonus es for senior management .

Van Lanschot Kempen stresses the need for greater transparency and progress on sustainability, and through its position as a large real assets investment manager sees room for improvement in the transition to net zero.





Real assets contribute to at least 60% of total greenhouse gas emissions1. Only 10% of the listed real estate companies worldwide have set comprehensive targets to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions on all three scopes (externally verified) by 2050, according to research by Van Lanschot Kempen.



60% of listed real estate companies are still researching their commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, according to our research. They have not formalised their research into a commitment as of yet, whilst urgent action is needed, Amongst those companies which have taken action, 13% of those analysed have publicly-stated alignment to the Paris Agreement but give no detail on how this will be achieved. 17% have taken an incomplete approach whereby they have publicly stated an aim to achieve carbon neutrality but not for all material greenhouse gas emissions. Only 10% of companies analysed have committed to becoming net zero by 2050 across all material greenhouse gas emissions and have their targets externally verified. For Van Lanschot Kempen this is the complete approach every company should strive for.



Van Lanschot Kempen’s Real Assets Team analysed listed real estate companies globally to assess how the sector is progressing towards the Paris Climate Change goals2. The analysis represents 92% of the total listed real estate market capitalisation constituting almost $2 trillion worth of real estate worldwide. The analysis measured the environmental pathway and involved in-depth analysis of the annual and sustainability reports 2021 of the companies focusing on the steps they need to take to achieve net zero emissions by 20503.

