Two-Wheeler Tires Market is Projected to Reach US$ 18.4 Billion in 2027

Raipur, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Two-Wheeler Tires Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Two-Wheeler Tires Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Low cost of ownership of a two-wheeler

Growing global population has added to the demand for two-wheelers

Provide a more affordable mode of transportation than three or four-wheelers

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Two-Wheeler Tires Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Application Type (Motorcycles and Bicycles),

(Motorcycles and Bicycles), By Tire Type (Radial Tires and Bias Tires),

(Radial Tires and Bias Tires), By End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket),

(OE and Aftermarket), By Region (Rest of the World, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America)

Two-Wheeler Tires Market Insights

By Application Type

The two-wheeler tires market is segmented as motorcycles and bicycles. Motorcycle is expected to be the dominant application type in the market, generating demand for two-wheeler tires during the forecast period. Because of the increasing demand for motorcycles for transportation, adventure, sports, and other purposes, manufacturers have been able to design a wider range of tires, which is further acting as a catalyst to the market demand.

By Tire Type

The market is segmented into radial tires and bias tires. Radial tires are expected to be the faster-growing tire type in the market during the forecast period. Better durability, increased safety, and reduced vibration are all factors contributing to the tremendous growth of the radial tires segment. The thriving two-wheeler industry is expected to drive even more demand for these tires in the coming years.

By End-User Type

The market is segmented as OE and aftermarket. Aftermarket is expected to be the dominant as well as the faster-growing end-user type in the market during the forecast period. The aftermarket segment accounts for a larger share of the global two-wheeler tires market due to frequent wear and tear of tires, which necessitates tire replacement regularly.

Which Region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for two-wheeler tires during the forecast period. The demand for two-wheelers is largely influenced by a country's economic stability and average income levels. Countries in Asia-Pacific are the largest contributors to the two-wheeler demand and will continue to dominate the global demand in the future. China, India, and Indonesia are among the world's largest two-wheeler markets and will maintain their incontestable leads in the future.

COVID-19 Impact on the Two-Wheeler Tires Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global Two-Wheeler Tires market. During the pandemic, major manufacturers used a variety of strategies to increase their market share in the broader marketplace, including product launches, product improvements, and R&D spending.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Apollo Tyres Limited

Bridgestone Corporation

Ceat Limited

Compagnie Generale Des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A.

Continental AG

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

MRF Tyres

Sumitomo Tires

Trelleborg AB

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Two-Wheeler Tires Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

