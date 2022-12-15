Aircraft Passenger Service Unit Market is expected to reach US$ 356 Million in 2027,

Raipur, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Aircraft PSU Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Aircraft PSU Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, and Regional Aircraft),

(Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, and Regional Aircraft), By End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket),

(OE and Aftermarket), By Sales Channel Type (BFE and SFE),

(BFE and SFE), By Component Type (Cabin Oxygen System, Structural, and Elements),

(Cabin Oxygen System, Structural, and Elements), By Region (Rest of the World, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America)





Aircraft PSU Market Insights

By Aircraft Type

The market is segmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft. Narrow-body aircraft is expected to remain the biggest demand generator for PSUs during the forecast period in the wake of an expected increase in the production rate of key aircraft programs, rebounding aftermarket, and development of passenger-friendly cabin environments.

By End-User Type

The aircraft PSU market is segmented as OE and aftermarket. OE is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to increasing production rates of key aircraft programs (B737, A320 family, etc.) and the entry of new players (COMAC and Irkut). Aftermarket, securing a reasonable market share, is likely to generate a plethora of growth opportunities in the near future. Airlines either postponed or canceled their aircraft refurbishments in the year 2022 for the year 2023. This trend was visible at both OE as well as aftermarket levels. Increasing air passenger traffic is likely to rejuvenate the withered demand in the near future at the aftermarket level.

By Sales Channel Type,

The market is segmented as BFE (buyer-furnished equipment) and SFE (supplier-furnished equipment). SFE is expected to be the dominant as well as the fastest-growing sales channel type in the coming years. The ratio of SFE to BFE differs from company to company. Also, some players have a high focus on one channel type. For instance, Collins Aerospace has a major presence in SFE, whereas Diehl Aviation is one of the major players in BFE.





North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. The presence of major aircraft manufacturers, tier players, distributors, and raw material suppliers, primarily drives the demand for PSUs in the region. The USA being the dominant market in the region will continue to drive the market expansion in the region. Asia-Pacific is likely to experience the highest market growth in the next five years, owing to the development of commercial and regional aircraft (CMAC's C919), the presence of the largest fleet of commercial aircraft, and assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China.





COVID-19 Impact on the Aircraft PSU Market

The sudden outbreak of the pandemic resulted in supply chain disruption and deferment of orders by airlines, causing financial havoc throughout the aviation value chain. Aircraft PSU is an essential interior section and has an almost similar trajectory amid the pandemic. The market experienced a staggering fall in 2020 (-46.5%, YoY), throwing the market demand for PSUs to almost a decade-back level.

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Collins Aerospace

Safran S.A.

Astronics Corporation

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Luminator Aerospace





In-depth analysis of the Aircraft PSU Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.





