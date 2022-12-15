RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS
|Auction date
|2022-12-15
|Loan
|519
|Coupon
|1.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0012324341
|Maturity
|2026-09-16
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|300 +/- 150
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,050
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|5
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|% accepted at lowest yield
|n/a
|Auction date
|2022-12-15
|Loan
|1591
|Coupon
|0.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013882644
|Maturity
|2026-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|600 +/- 300
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,500
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|% accepted at lowest yield
|n/a
|Auction date
|2022-12-15
|Loan
|147
|Coupon
|2.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009383664
|Maturity
|2026-06-17
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|300 +/- 150
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|900
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|5
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|% accepted at lowest yield
|n/a