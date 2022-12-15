RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN


Auction date2022-12-15
Loan519
Coupon1.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0012324341
Maturity2026-09-16
Tendered volume, SEK mln300 +/- 150
Volume offered, SEK mln1,050 
Volume bought, SEK mln
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
% accepted at lowest yield       n/a 


Auction date2022-12-15
Loan1591
Coupon0.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0013882644
Maturity2026-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln600 +/- 300 
Volume offered, SEK mln1,500 
Volume bought, SEK mln
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
% accepted at lowest yield       n/a 


Auction date2022-12-15
Loan147
Coupon2.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0009383664
Maturity2026-06-17
Tendered volume, SEK mln300 +/- 150
Volume offered, SEK mln900 
Volume bought, SEK mln
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
% accepted at lowest yield       n/a 