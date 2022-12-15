2022 Crop Science Thematic Database

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cultivation Collection" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a new thematic database of chapters bringing you comprehensive reviews of the latest research in crop science as 'bite sized' pieces of content and will enable you to efficiently access what's really going on in your specialist subject.
This collection includes 192 chapters that cover advances in crop management and husbandry techniques, from improvements in planting and seed systems to tillage practices and harvesting. The collection includes good agricultural practices for field and protected types of cultivation.
This collection has a total of 192 chapters.
Some of the topics covered in the database include:
- Advances in Cultivation of Avocado
- Advances in Cultivation of Coconut
- Ecological Intensification of Banana Production Systems
- Advances in Monitoring and Managing Natural Hazards and Forest Disturbances
- Advances in Monitoring Forest Growth and Health
- Advances in Stand Management and Regeneration
- Developing Forestry Products: Timber
- Developing Forestry Recreation Services
- Emerging Technologies to Develop New Forest Products
- Innovations in Forest Harvesting Technology
- Key Challenges in Forest Management
- Scope and Challenge of Sustainable Forestry
- Species Choice, Planting and Establishment in Temperate and Boreal Forests: Meeting the Challenge of Global Change
- Sustainable Production of Temperate and Boreal Non-timber Forest Products: Examples from North America
- Improving Supply Chains to Prevent Food Losses and Waste: An Overview
- Temperature Deviations During Transport as a Cause for Food Losses
- Achieving Sustainable Greenhouse Production: Present Status, Recent Advances and Future Developments
- Advances in Greenhouses and Other Protected Structures Used for Cultivation of Vegetables
- Developments in Growing Substrates for Soil-less Cultivation
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/10149p